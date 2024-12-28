Britain Covey Injury: Placed on IR due to neck injury

The Eagles placed Covey (neck) on injured reserve Saturday.

Covey has been nursing a neck injury that he picked up against the Ravens in Week 13. That has forced him to be sidelined for the Eagles' last three games, and he has already been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. Covey's placement on IR means his regular season is over, but he could return in the postseason if the Eagles make it to the NFC Championship Game. Covey will finish the 2024 regular season with seven catches (on eight targets) for 34 yards while adding 46 punt return yards in five games.