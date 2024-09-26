Britain Covey Injury: Won't need shoulder surgery

Covey said Thursday that he won't require surgery on the shoulder injury that forced his placement on injured reserve Tuesday, and he'll be out approximately six weeks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Covey clarified that he suffered two fractures in the shoulder in question, which he sustained this past Sunday at New Orleans, and a stint on IR means he must miss at least the next four games. Because the Eagles have a Week 5 bye, he may be able to return to action when first eligible Sunday, Nov. 3 against the Jaguars. In the meantime, Cooper DeJean is expected to handle punt returns for Philadelphia, while Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson are the healthy WRs on the active roster with A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) tending to health concerns.