Brock Purdy headshot

Brock Purdy Injury: Expected to play after full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 2:45pm

Purdy (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan saying Friday that he expects the QB to play, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

"Lots of things can happen between now and then," Shanahan said Friday. "But right now [Purdy]'s playing." The coach's optimism is backed by Purdy's upgrade to full practice participation Friday, setting him up to return from a one-game absence unless there's a last-minute setback ahead of the 49ers' 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.

Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
