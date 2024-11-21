Brock Purdy Injury: Some optimism for Sunday

Coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR that Purdy practiced "a little more" Thursday than he did Wednesday and that he is "hopeful" the quarterback will be available Sunday in Green Bay.

After not attempting any passes at Wednesday's session due to a sore right shoulder, Purdy was spotted throwing during warmups Thursday before leaving the field at the start of the third period, according to David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. Purdy's ensuing listed on the 49ers' injury report remained limited, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. In addition to the capped activity, Purdy didn't speak to the media Thursday like he normally would, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. Purdy seems destined to be listed as questionable heading into the weekend, which will become known when San Francisco posts its final practice report of the week Friday. Brandon Allen is the No. 2 QB on the team's active roster.