Brock Purdy headshot

Brock Purdy News: New season high in passing yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Purdy completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 353 yards and two touchdowns while adding four rushing attempts for 17 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Purdy tossed one of his finer games of the season Sunday, committing no turnovers while producing just one punting scenario on offense. The 24-year-old benefited from the return of Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), who not only keeps defenses honest with his rushing ability, but also provides another weapon for his quarterback as a receiver. Purdy set a new season high in terms of passing yards while coming just 15 yards short of his career-best mark. The Iowa State product will attempt to build off of this strong performance in a home tilt against the Seahawks next Sunday.

Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers
