Bryce Young News: Remains starter after bye week

Panthers head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Young will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After a five-game benching earlier in the season, Young returned to the starting lineup Week 8, when Andy Dalton was unavailable after suffering a thumb injury in a car accident. Though Dalton was cleared to resume playing Week 9, Young proceeded to start in both of the Panthers' final two games prior to their Week 11 bye, guiding Carolina to wins over the Saints and Giants while completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt and a 2:1 TD:INT between those two victories. While his numbers since reclaiming the starting role aren't overly impressive, Young has still taken a step forward from his lowly production during his 2023 rookie campaign and the first two games of 2024. He'll remain a low-end fantasy option while he continues to start for Carolina, with his utility largely limited to leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a QB flex spot.