Brycen Tremayne News: Elevated from practice squad

The Commanders elevated Tremayne from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Tremayne has been with the Commanders since signing as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023. He's spent his entire NFL tenure on Washington's practice squad, but the 25-year-old wide receiver has a chance at seeing his first regular-season action Sunday against the Browns. He'll likely contribute on special teams and provide some insurance at wide receiver after Noah Brown (groin) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game.