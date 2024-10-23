Fantasy Football
Bucky Irving headshot

Bucky Irving Injury: Misses practice with toe injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 7:26pm

Irving was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a toe injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The Buccaneer opened Week 8 prep with a walk-through practice after losing to the Ravens on Monday, but Irving would have had his reps capped had Tampa Bay held a traditional practice. Irving took 12 touches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the 41-31 loss to Baltimore, playing 36 percent of snaps on offense while splitting playing time with Rachaad White (47 percent snaps, 16 touches) and Sean Tucker (19 percent snaps, six touches).

