Bucky Irving News: Compiles 83 total yards in loss

Irving rushed 17 times for 77 yards and brought in both targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 wild-card loss to the Commanders on Sunday night.

Irving once again comfortably outpaced backfield mate Rachaad White, who logged just three total touches (one carry, two receptions). The rookie put together a solid performance that included his seventh tally of over 70 rushing yards in the last nine games. However, Irving was stuffed for a two-yard loss on a third-and-1 play at the Commanders' 12-yard line with 5:32 remaining, forcing the Buccaneers to settle for a field goal instead of extending the drive and possibly scoring a go-ahead touchdown. Irving's productive day came in the wake of a standout rookie season that exceeded expectations, during which he recorded 207 carries for 1,122 yards and eight touchdowns while adding a 47-392 receiving line on 52 targets across 17 games. Irving also turned the ball over just once (two fumbles total) and should head into his second season with a firm grasp on the No. 1 back role.