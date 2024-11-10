Bucky Irving News: Impressive rushing day in loss

Irving rushed 13 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and secured all three targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Irving outpaced Rachaad White by three carries and 42 rushing yards while adding his fourth rushing TD of the season on a 12-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Irving's carry total was the second highest of his young career, and he now has six straight games with multiple receptions. The 2024 fourth-round pick should enjoy a solid complementary role at minimum in a Week 12 road matchup against the Giants following a Week 11 bye.