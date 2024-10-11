Fantasy Football
Byron Murphy Injury: Returning for Week 7?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that he's optimistic Murphy (hamstring) will return for the Seahawks' Week 7 matchup against the Falcons, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy has missed the Seahawks' last three games due to a hamstring injury picked up in Seattle's Week 3 win over the Dolphins. However, Macdonald's comments Friday suggest that the 2024 first-round pick is almost past the issue. Murphy's practice participation throughout next week will provide the best indication of whether he can return for Week 7.

