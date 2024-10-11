Byron Murphy Injury: Returning for Week 7?

Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday that he's optimistic Murphy (hamstring) will return for the Seahawks' Week 7 matchup against the Falcons, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy has missed the Seahawks' last three games due to a hamstring injury picked up in Seattle's Week 3 win over the Dolphins. However, Macdonald's comments Friday suggest that the 2024 first-round pick is almost past the issue. Murphy's practice participation throughout next week will provide the best indication of whether he can return for Week 7.