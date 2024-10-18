Byron Murphy News: Past hamstring issue

Murphy (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Murphy practiced in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury, but Friday's injury report suggests that he'll return for Seattle's Week 7 contest. The 2024 first-round pick had missed the Seahawks' last three games, but he recorded nine total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, across three games before injury. Expect Murphy to serve as a rotational interior defensive lineman Sunday.