Cade Otton Injury: Progressing from knee injury

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Otton (knee) is "trending in the right direction" and would have been a limited participant Wednesday if the team had held a normal practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The Buccaneers held a walk-through session rather than a more strenuous practice, and they'll presumably list Otton as a limited participant on their first official injury report of the week. He missed the final three games of the regular season due to the knee injury, allowing Payne Durham to step in as the starter while Devin Culp took on some of the passing-down snaps. An every-down player when healthy throughout his NFL career, Otton might have a somewhat lesser role if he makes it back for Sunday's wild-card matchup with Washington.