Cade Otton News: Another productive showing Sunday

Otton secured six of nine targets for 52 yards in the Buccaneers' 33-16 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

After opening the season with one catch for five yards (on four targets) over his first two games, Otton has emerged as a key option in the air attack over the subsequent pair of contests. The third-year tight end has generated a 13-99-0 line on 17 looks from Baker Mayfield in that span, and on Sunday, he tied Chris Godwin for second in targets. Otton's role still may fluctuate on occasion, but he appears to be finding his niche within coordinator Liam Coen's offense heading into Thursday night's road showdown against the Falcons.