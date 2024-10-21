Cade Otton News: Career-best game in loss

Otton brought in eight of 10 targets for 100 yards in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Ravens on Monday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Otton finished as the Buccaneers' leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, reaching the lofty numbers thanks in no small part to Mike Evans' first-half exit with a hamstring injury. Otton's reception and receiving yardage totals were both regular-season career highs, while his target tally matched the high-water mark he'd established in Week 13 of his 2022 rookie campaign. Otton could be set to garner a similar amount of Baker Mayfield's attention moving forward, considering Evans' injury and the fact Chris Godwin was carted off with his left lower leg in an air cast late in Monday's loss.