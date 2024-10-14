Cade Otton News: First TD of season Sunday

Otton secured two of six targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

In what was his least productive game since Week 2, Otton found a way to salvage his fantasy day with his first touchdown of the campaign. The third-year tight end also logged his third-highest target total of the campaign, so despite the downturn in production, it's encouraging Otton remains a fairly consistent subject of Baker Mayfield's attention heading into a Week 7 home showdown with the Ravens next Monday night.