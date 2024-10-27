Cade Otton News: Likely headed for target increase

Otton should have a good chance for an increase in targets over the next several games thanks to the Buccaneers' short-handed receiver corps, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year tight end's experience and increasing comfort level in coordinator Liam Coen's offense should certainly be integral in helping the Buccaneers navigate what is expected to be a three-game absence for Mike Evans (hamstring) and the loss of Chris Godwin (ankle) for the remainder of the regular season. Otton had already been coming on in recent weeks following a very slow first two games, posting 26 receptions for 258 yards and a touchdown over his last five contests. Otton recorded a career-best 8-100 line on 10 targets during the Week 7 loss to the Ravens which Evans exited in the first half, and similarly busy days in the weeks ahead could be forthcoming when also factoring in the many short and intermediate targets that Godwin leaves behind.