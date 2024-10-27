Fantasy Football
Cade Otton News: Two touchdowns in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Otton secured nine of 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 31-26 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Otton led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets, not wholly surprising considering the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR-knee). The third-year tight end recorded his second and third receiving touchdowns of the season on five- and four-yard grabs in the first and fourth quarters, respectively, and he now boasts wide-receiver-like 17-181-2 line on 20 targets over the last pair of contests. Otton could remain similarly busy during a Week 9 road showdown against the Chiefs on Monday night, Nov. 4, considering Godwin is out for the season and Evans isn't expected back until after the Week 11 bye.

