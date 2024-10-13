Caleb Williams News: Four scoring tosses in win

Williams completed 23 of 29 passes for 226 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Bears' 35-16 win over the Jaguars on Sunday in London. He also rushed four times for 56 yards.

Williams turned in his most efficient showing as a pro yet across the pond, completing a career-high 79.3 percent of his passes while connecting with seven targets. Williams struck early and often, hitting Cole Kmet from 31 and two yards out in the second quarter for his first pair of scoring tosses before doing the same with Keenan Allen in the second half on passes of nine and three yards. After a lackluster start to his highly anticipated NFL career, Williams has now posted a 9:2 TD:INT over his last four games while clearing 300 yards in a pair of those contests. The rookie first overall pick and his teammates will next face the Commanders on the road in a Week 8 road matchup following a Week 7 bye.