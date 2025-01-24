Calijah Kancey News: Boost in production in '24

Kancey furnished 28 tackles (22 solo), including 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 12 regular-season games in 2024.

Kancey's 515 snaps on defense during the campaign represented a 40-play reduction from his 2023 rookie campaign, with the 2023 first-round pick also playing two fewer games. Nevertheless, Kancey finished with two additional tackles and 3.5 additional sacks compared to the prior season, but he only hit as much as the five-tackle mark on two occasions following a delayed Week 6 season debut due to a calf injury. The Georgia product could be set to take the next step in his development during the 2025 season given the improvement he showed this past season, although he headed into the offseason on a down note by tallying just a single tackle across 50 snaps during the wild-card loss the Commanders.