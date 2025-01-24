Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Calijah Kancey headshot

Calijah Kancey News: Boost in production in '24

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Kancey furnished 28 tackles (22 solo), including 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 12 regular-season games in 2024.

Kancey's 515 snaps on defense during the campaign represented a 40-play reduction from his 2023 rookie campaign, with the 2023 first-round pick also playing two fewer games. Nevertheless, Kancey finished with two additional tackles and 3.5 additional sacks compared to the prior season, but he only hit as much as the five-tackle mark on two occasions following a delayed Week 6 season debut due to a calf injury. The Georgia product could be set to take the next step in his development during the 2025 season given the improvement he showed this past season, although he headed into the offseason on a down note by tallying just a single tackle across 50 snaps during the wild-card loss the Commanders.

Calijah Kancey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now