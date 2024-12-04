Fantasy Football
Calvin Austin Injury: Limited in practice after concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Austin (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Practicing just three days after entering concussion protocol suggests Austin has a chance to avoid missed time, although coach Mike Tomlin cautioned Wednesday that the Steelers still need to "follow the medical experts and let them provide us appropriate information". Austin is still only Pittsburgh's No. 3 receiver in terms of playing time and hasn't drawn more than six targets in any game this season, but he's been more noticeable as a big-play threat since Russell Wilson took over at QB in Week 7, scoring three TDs in the past five six games while recording five catches of 23-plus yards. An absence this Sunday against Cleveland would leave more WR snaps for Mike Williams and/or Ben Skowronek.

