Calvin Austin News: Tallies 36 yards in primetime

Austin secured one of four targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Although Russell Wilson replaced Justin Fields as the Steelers' starting quarterback for Sunday's primetime matchup, Austin recorded exactly 36 receiving yards for a second consecutive week. The 2022 fourth-rounder has now had double-digit receiving yards in four of his last five appearances, and he's secured nine of 17 targets for 190 yards and a touchdown during that time. While it's been encouraging to see Austin log some slight consistency, he hasn't yet displayed much fantasy upside early in the 2024 campaign.