Calvin Austin

Calvin Austin News: Tallies 36 yards in primetime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 21, 2024

Austin secured one of four targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Although Russell Wilson replaced Justin Fields as the Steelers' starting quarterback for Sunday's primetime matchup, Austin recorded exactly 36 receiving yards for a second consecutive week. The 2022 fourth-rounder has now had double-digit receiving yards in four of his last five appearances, and he's secured nine of 17 targets for 190 yards and a touchdown during that time. While it's been encouraging to see Austin log some slight consistency, he hasn't yet displayed much fantasy upside early in the 2024 campaign.

Calvin Austin
Pittsburgh Steelers
