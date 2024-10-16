Calvin Austin News: Two grabs in win

Austin caught two of five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Austin's five targets Sunday matched a season high, while his 36 percent offensive snap share was a season low. The 25-year-old ranked second in targets among all pass catchers in the contest, but the wideout was unable to get much going with his opportunities. Heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Jets, its possible that a change at quarterback from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson could impact Austin positively, but fantasy managers should exercise caution before trying to fit him into lineups based on his inconsistent usage and production so far in 2024.