Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cam Camper headshot

Cam Camper News: Ready to sign with Jags

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Camper is slated to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Camper declared for the NFL Draft last year but ended up returning to college, transferring to Boise State for his fifth and final season. He excelled in Broncos' run-heavy offense with a team-high 903 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His pro day was average, as he notched a 4.51 40-yard dash and a 33-inch vertical. Camper will likely need to prove his special-teams skills to make the final roster.

Cam Camper
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now