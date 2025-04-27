Cam Camper News: Ready to sign with Jags

Camper is slated to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.

Camper declared for the NFL Draft last year but ended up returning to college, transferring to Boise State for his fifth and final season. He excelled in Broncos' run-heavy offense with a team-high 903 receiving yards and four touchdowns. His pro day was average, as he notched a 4.51 40-yard dash and a 33-inch vertical. Camper will likely need to prove his special-teams skills to make the final roster.