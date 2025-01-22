Cam Hart Injury: Six starts in rookie season

Hart (shoulder) finished the 2024 regular season with 37 tackles (28 solo), including 0.5 sacks, seven pass defenses and one forced fumble across 14 games.

Hart was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 140th overall, three spots after teammate Tarheeb Still. Hart was used mostly on special teams over the first four games of the regular season, but he did start in the six games following the Chargers' Week 5 bye and accumulated 28 tackles (19 solo), including 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses and one forced fumble over that span. Hart and Still could be the Chargers' starting outside cornerbacks for the 2025 campaign if Kristian Fulton opts to take his talents elsewhere in free agency.