Carl Lawson News: Notches 5.0 sacks in 2024

Lawson finished the 2024 season with 15 tackles (seven solo), including 5.0 sacks, 15 QB hits and one forced fumble across 15 games.

Lawson started just three games this past season for Dallas, operating as a sub-package edge rusher behind Micah Parsons and Chauncey Golston. It was a nice bounce-back season for the 29-year-old after he dealt with a torn Achilles' tendon and a back issue in his time with the Jets from 2021-23. Lawson failed to record a single sack across six games for New York in 2023 and did't sign with Dallas until August of 2024 after Sam Williams tore his ACL. Lawson is scheduled to head back to free agency in March.