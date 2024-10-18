Fantasy Football
Carlton Davis Injury: Could play in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 2:18pm

Davis (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Davis upgraded to full practice Friday after logging consecutive DNPs to begin Detroit's week of practice, suggesting he's trending towards playing Sunday. The first-year Lion was already able to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol Monday after sustaining the head injury in the Week 6 win over the Cowboys, so the leg injury is the sole factor that could prevent him from suiting up in Sunday's divisional clash. If Davis is ultimately unable to do so, expect Khalil Dorsey to see increased work in the Lions' secondary.

Carlton Davis
Detroit Lions
