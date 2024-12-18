Carrington Valentine News: Logs first INT of 2024

Valentine registered three tackles (one solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) during Green Bay's 30-13 win over Seattle this past Sunday.

Valentine got the start at outside cornerback this past Sunday due to Jaire Alexander (knee) being sidelined with an injury. Valentine ended up playing 55 defensive snaps and nabbed his first interception of the regular season when he picked off a Geno Smith pass intended for Noah Fant late in the second quarter, which halted the Seahawks' red zone drive in the process. Valentine could start at outside corner opposite Keisean Nixon against the Saints on Monday if Alexander is unable to progress in his recovery enough to play.