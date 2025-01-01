Carson Wentz News: Set to start Sunday

Wentz will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With the Chiefs having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, head coach Andy Reid noted Wednesday that "it wasn't a hard decision" to rest starting QB Patrick Mahomes in Week 18, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "I've been through it before" Reid added. "I'm not too worried. It gives the other guys an opportunity to grow." In this case, Wentz will get the starting nod, with Chris Oladokun presumably in line to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Kansas City's No. 2 QB versus Denver.