Cedrick Wilson Injury: No practice Wednesday

Wilson (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

The same can be said for fellow WR Bub Means, who emerged from the Saints' Week 8 defeat to the Chargers with a high-ankle sprain. Wilson hasn't practiced since last Wednesday, when he was limited, so he may need to return to the field in at least that capacity to have a chance to return to action Sunday in Carolina. At the moment, Chris Olave, Mason Tipton, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Johnson are the healthy options at the position on New Orleans' active roster.