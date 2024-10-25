Cedrick Wilson Injury: Not available Sunday

Wilson (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Wilson opened Week 8 prep with a limited practice Wednesday, but after downgrading to no activity Thursday and Friday, the Saints will hold him out Sunday for what will be the receiver's first absence of the season. The 28-year-old had produced a season-best 6-57-1 receiving line on eight targets in the Saints' Week 7 loss to the Broncos, but even if he hadn't suffered the hip injury, Wilson likely would have seen a decreased role Sunday with top wideout Chris Olave (concussion) returning from a one-game absence.