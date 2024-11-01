Cedrick Wilson Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Wilson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Carolina, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Wilson managed a pair of limited practices to wrap up Week 9 prep after sitting out Wednesday's session due to a hip injury, giving him a chance to be available Week 9. Meanwhile, fellow WR Bub Means (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game. With Rashid Shaheed (knee) out for the season, Wilson would be among the options behind Chris Olave for snaps and targets if he's active along with Mason Tipton, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Jackson.