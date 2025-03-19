Cedrick Wilson News: Accepts reduced salary

Wilson reworked his contract with the Saints, reducing his 2015 base salary from $3.4 million to $1.17 million, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The new salary is league minimum for a player with Wilson's service time. This improves his chances of earning a roster spot, and the contract is still scheduled to void after the 2025 season. The 29-year-old played 15 regular-season games for the Saints in 2024, catching 20 of 27 targets for 211 yards and one touchdown while mostly serving as the team's third or fourth wide receiver. Wilson's role in 2025, or lack thereof, will partially depend on the health of Chris Olave (head) and Rashid Shaheed (knee).