Charles Cross News: Fifth-year option picked up
The Seahawks exercised Cross' fifth-year option Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cross will now be tied to Seattle through the 2026 campaign after having been selected ninth overall by the team in the 2022 Draft. He has only missed three games across his first three seasons and should serve as the teams starting left tackle once again during the upcoming campaign.
