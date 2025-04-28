Fantasy Football
Charles Cross headshot

Charles Cross News: Fifth-year option picked up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

The Seahawks exercised Cross' fifth-year option Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cross will now be tied to Seattle through the 2026 campaign after having been selected ninth overall by the team in the 2022 Draft. He has only missed three games across his first three seasons and should serve as the teams starting left tackle once again during the upcoming campaign.

