Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 2

Below you'll find advanced box scores from every Week 2 contest besides MNF, which will be added Tuesday (there are two Monday games this week). Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. And any team personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).

Color-coding is used in the snap and route share columns to denote significant changes in playing time/role relative to the prior week, not including situations where a blowout clearly was responsible for the difference.

Green = higher snaps/route share than last week 's

Red = lower snap/route share than last week's

There are also a few acronyms you'll probably want to know (and may already) before diving in:

Vocab/Index

DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks

RT = Routes Run

AY = Air Yards = player's cumulative distance downfield at the moment of his targets

AY Sh = Percentage of team's total air yards

LDD = Long Down & Distance - e.g. 2nd-and-14, 3rd-and-7

Personnel Groupings