Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards and Personnel from Week 2

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
I wasn't able to attend any games this week, after watching my Ravens beat up on potential NFL legend C.J. Stroud
Below you'll find advanced box scores from every Week 2 contest besides MNF, which will be added Tuesday (there are two Monday games this week). Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. And any team personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Color-coding is used in the snap and route share columns to denote significant changes in playing time/role relative to the prior week, not including situations where a blowout clearly was responsible for the difference.
Green = higher snaps/route share than last week 's
Red = lower snap/route share than last week's
There are also a few acronyms you'll probably want to know (and may already) before diving in:
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RT = Routes Run
- AY = Air Yards = player's cumulative distance downfield at the moment of his targets
- AY Sh = Percentage of team's total air yards
- LDD = Long Down & Distance - e.g. 2nd-and-14, 3rd-and-7
Personnel Groupings
- 11= 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12= 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21= 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
- 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1
I wasn't able to attend any games this week, after watching my Ravens beat up on potential NFL legend C.J. Stroud
Below you'll find advanced box scores from every Week 2 contest besides MNF, which will be added Tuesday (there are two Monday games this week). Any RB/WR/TE with a touch, carry or snap share of at least 10 percent is listed below. And any team personnel grouping used on at least 10 percent of snaps is listed, in addition to rates for 11 and 12 personnel (by far the two most popular sets league-wide).
Color-coding is used in the snap and route share columns to denote significant changes in playing time/role relative to the prior week, not including situations where a blowout clearly was responsible for the difference.
Green = higher snaps/route share than last week 's
Red = lower snap/route share than last week's
There are also a few acronyms you'll probably want to know (and may already) before diving in:
Vocab/Index
- DB = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks
- RT = Routes Run
- AY = Air Yards = player's cumulative distance downfield at the moment of his targets
- AY Sh = Percentage of team's total air yards
- LDD = Long Down & Distance - e.g. 2nd-and-14, 3rd-and-7
Personnel Groupings
- 11= 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12= 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21= 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
- 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR
- 01 = 0 RB / 1 TE / 4 WR
Vikings (28) at Eagles (34)
Vikings Passing: 45 DB — 30-of-43 for 360 yards — 4 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 18% / 21 - 11%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|98%
|54
|98%
|45
|29%
|12
|39%
|120
|11-159-0
|2
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|95%
|52
|89%
|41
|15%
|6
|20%
|62
|3-34-1
|3
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|82%
|45
|76%
|35
|20%
|8
|17%
|51
|7-66-2
|4
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|69%
|38
|57%
|26
|12%
|5
|-1%
|-4
|3-11-0
|8-28-0
|5
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|67%
|37
|74%
|34
|12%
|5
|29%
|89
|3-72-1
|6
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|35%
|19
|17%
|8
|7%
|3
|0%
|0
|2-13-0
|7
|RB
|C.J. Ham
|24%
|13
|22%
|10
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|13%
|7
|11%
|5
|5%
|2
|-4%
|-11
|2-9-0
|1-0-0
- Alexander Mattison took 69% of snaps and 14 of the 17 RB opportunities despite losing a fumble early and having minimal success gaining yardage. Not exactly the best luck for him, either, starting the year against Tampa's front seven and then Philadelphia's. The Chargers should be more generous Week 3, especially if they still have injuries at linebacker.
- Ty Chandler took only 12% of snaps, and then the Vikings used FB CJ Ham as a lone back on a bunch of plays. Third-stringer Myles Gaskin didn't play any snaps on offense and took only two on special teams.
- K.J. Osborn got more snaps/routes than Jordan Addison again, and for a second straight week the rookie had more yards than his teammate and scored a TD anyway.
- Osborn also scored in this one and has a 12-11 target edge over Addison through two weeks... but Osborn committed two drops Thursday night after one in the opener, plus he's produced only 0.75 yards per route and was the intended target on Kirk Cousins' lone INT of the season. Addison, meanwhile, is at 2.05 yards per route and hasn't dropped a pass yet.
- Justin Jefferson has back-to-back 150-yard games to start the season and has scored zero of Minnesota's six receiving TDs.
- T.J. Hockenson ensured his position won't have another desolate fantasy week, scoring the first and last TDs while finishing second on the team with eight targets and third with 66 receiving yards.
- The Vikings used 11 personnel on 69% of snaps in negative game script, up from 56% the week before in a back-and-forth contest. I.e. no real strategic change, just more three-wide and more passing because they were trailing.
- The Vikings fumbled four times and lost all four, which is how you lose a game when your QB has three more passing TDs and one fewer interception than the opponent's QB.
- Cousins and Mattison had more conventional fumbles, while Jefferson lost one through the end zone for a touchback and Brandon Powell coughed one up at the end of a punt return.
- Cousins put up that stat line with his starting left tackle and center sidelined by injuries, though we'll also note that the Eagles were missing two starters in the secondary (CB James Bradberry, S Reed Blankenship) and then lost slot corner Avonte Maddox in the first half to what could be a long-term injury. Philly's D-line is fierce, and so is top cover man Darius Slay, but the rest of the defense has really taken a hit from injuries already.
Eagles Passing: 27 DB — 18-of-23 for 183 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 59% / 12 - 40%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|95%
|71
|85%
|23
|33%
|7
|17%
|33
|6-22-0
|2
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|93%
|70
|96%
|26
|24%
|5
|62%
|120
|4-131-1
|3
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|83%
|62
|85%
|23
|24%
|5
|25%
|48
|3-17-0
|4
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|72%
|54
|41%
|11
|14%
|3
|-3%
|-7
|3-6-0
|26-169-1
|5
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|43%
|32
|41%
|11
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|6
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|32%
|24
|15%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|7
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|15%
|11
|15%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|RB
|Boston Scott
|13%
|10
|7%
|2
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|5-40-0
|9
|RB
|Rashaad Penny
|9%
|7
|4%
|1
|5%
|1
|-1%
|-1
|1-5-0
|3-9-0
- D'Andre Swift was the fantasy story of the night, playing 72% of snaps and rumbling for 175 rushing yards with Kenneth Gainwell inactive due to a rib injury.
- Boston Scott leaving early with a concussion perhaps contributed to Swift's big night, a little, but even before that there was a huge gulf between the two back's roles. Swift started and played 80% of snaps in the first quarter, 71% in the second and 82% in the third before dropping (a tiny bit) to 68% in the fourth (Rashaad Penny appearance!).
- Swift took 81% of snaps on first down, 77% on second down and 64% on third down.
- PFF charted Swift with nine missed tackles forced on his carries, which is three more than any player had Week 1 (Jahmyr Gibbs had six on only seven carries)
- The downside? Swift struggled as a pass blocker, including a rather visible sack allowed.
- Dallas Goedert led the team in targets after seeing only one in the opener, with A.J. Brown having a quiet night and DeVonta Smith scoring a 63-yard TD.
- They've accounted for 75% of Philly targets through two games. Last year it was 74.9% in the 12 games Goedert played (AJB and Smith didn't miss any).
- The Eagles used 12 personnel 40% of the time in this one, up from 7% the week before when they used 11 on 84% of snaps against New England.
- No. 3 WR Quez Watkins left with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, and the Eagles then used 12 personnel on 26 snaps in the second half after using it only six times before the break. I'm not sure how much the change was about Watkins vs. how much was strategic/matchup-based vs. how much was just the reality that teams typically deploy heavier sets and more run plays when leading after halftime.
- Whatever the reasoning, It worked. Swift averaged 8.1 YPC on 14 carries from 12 personnel, compared to 4.4 YPC on 14 totes from 11 personnel.
- Swift got 78% of snaps in 12 and 73% of snaps in 11.
Stock ⬆️: RB D'Andre Swift
Stock ⬇️: RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) / WR K.J. Osborn
Injury 🚑: RB Boston Scott (concussion) / WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) / CB Avonte Maddox (pec) / OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle) / OT Oli Udoh (torn quad)
Ravens (28) at Bengals (24)
Ravens Passing: 33 DB — 24-of-33 for 237 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 10% / 21 - 20%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|79%
|55
|82%
|27
|24%
|8
|15%
|44
|5-45-1
|2
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|77%
|54
|85%
|28
|15%
|5
|20%
|59
|4-62-0
|1-6-0
|3
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|60%
|42
|55%
|18
|9%
|3
|6%
|18
|3-18-0
|4
|RB
|Justice Hill
|54%
|38
|55%
|18
|9%
|3
|-2%
|-7
|3-12-0
|11-41-0
|5
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|50%
|35
|64%
|21
|12%
|4
|14%
|42
|3-29-0
|6
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|46%
|32
|24%
|8
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10-62-1
|7
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|36%
|25
|12%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|33%
|23
|27%
|9
|3%
|1
|2%
|5
|1-8-0
|9
|WR
|Devin Duvernay
|31%
|22
|27%
|9
|9%
|3
|12%
|35
|0-0-0
|3-15-0
|10
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|30%
|21
|36%
|12
|18%
|6
|35%
|107
|5-63-1
- Justice Hill played 54 percent of snaps to Gus Edwards' 46 percent, with a tiny advantage in carries (11-10) and a 3-0 lead in targets.
- But Edward scored a short touchdown, after Hill had two of those the week before. Both guys look like RB3/4s for fantasy right now, with Baltimore possessing good depth at the skill positions and a QB who accounts for a chunk of the run game.
- Mark Andrews led all Baltimore skill players in snap share and targets in his season debut, with 82% route share being just a tick behind Zay Flowers' 85%.
- Flowers had an efficient day with 4-62-0 but was targeted only five times after seeing five passes in the opener.
- Flowers easily led the Baltimore WRs in snaps and routes, though that's partially because Odell Beckham hurt his ankle in the first half and ultimately couldn't finish the game.
- OBJ got off to a nice start with a trio of early catches and a penalty drawn, but he didn't do much thereafter and eventually was ruled out.
- Nelson Agholor got more playing time and certainly made the most of it, drawing a target on half of his 12 routes (36% share) en route to a team-high 63 receiving yards and a TD. He'll join Flowers/Bateman as a regular in three-wide looks if Beckham misses time.
- Rashod Bateman went from 38% snap share Week 1 to 60% in Week 2, but his route share actually dipped slightly from 58% to 55%. Remember that this was his second game back from Lisfranc surgery.
Bengals Passing: 42 DB — 27-of-41 for 222 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sacks
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 91% / 12 - 2%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|98%
|56
|98%
|41
|21%
|8
|17%
|42
|5-31-0
|2
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|91%
|52
|93%
|39
|21%
|8
|16%
|40
|6-52-0
|3
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|88%
|50
|83%
|35
|31%
|12
|57%
|144
|8-89-2
|4
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|79%
|45
|67%
|28
|13%
|5
|-4%
|-10
|4-36-0
|13-59-0
|5
|TE
|Irv Smith
|77%
|44
|79%
|33
|10%
|4
|19%
|48
|2-10-0
|6
|TE
|Drew Sample
|23%
|13
|17%
|7
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|7
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|19%
|11
|21%
|9
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|RB
|Trayveon Williams
|16%
|9
|10%
|4
|5%
|2
|-5%
|-12
|2-4-0
|9
|RB
|Chase Brown
|2%
|1
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|1-2-0
- The Ravens did a surprisingly good job against Ja'Marr Chase despite playing without their best corner and best coverage safety. Higgins, on the other hand, scored two TDs among his team-high 12 targets and accounted for more than half of team air yards.
- Don't forget about Tyler Boyd, who rebounded from three targets in the opener to put up 6-52-0 on eight looks (tied with Chase for second most on the team).
- The Bengals have either gone three-wide or four-wide on about 90 percent of their snaps, allowing Boyd to run routes on more than 90 percent of Joe Burrow's dropbacks.
- Don't forget about Tyler Boyd, who rebounded from three targets in the opener to put up 6-52-0 on eight looks (tied with Chase for second most on the team).
- Irv Smith cracked 70% route share for a second time in as many weeks, and now has nine targets. The problem? He's caught only five of them for 27 yards, leaving him south of half a yard per route (27 yards, 62 routes). Smith looks like a poor man's Hayden Hurst, who was a poor man's
- Joe Mixon has 26 of the team's 31 RB carries and 10 of the 13 targets through two games. His playing time rose a bit in this one, though it probably had more to do with the contest being close than backup Chris Evans (hamstring) not being available. Mixon has lost a lot of his juice, but the other Cincy backs never had any in the first place.
Stock ⬆️: WR Nelson Agholor
Stock ⬇️: TE Irv Smith
Injury 🚑: QB Joe Burrow (calf) / WR Odell Beckham (ankle)
Chargers (24) at Titans (27)
Chargers Passing: 44 DB — 27-of-41 for 305 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 65% / 12 -31 %
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|95%
|62
|98%
|43
|26%
|10
|27%
|110
|8-111-2
|2
|WR
|Mike Williams
|91%
|59
|89%
|39
|33%
|13
|39%
|161
|8-83-0
|1-3-0
|3
|RB
|Joshua Kelley
|78%
|51
|66%
|29
|3%
|1
|1%
|3
|0-0-0
|13-39-0
|4
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|55%
|36
|64%
|28
|13%
|5
|12%
|48
|3-13-0
|5
|TE
|Donald Parham
|48%
|31
|39%
|17
|5%
|2
|8%
|32
|1-7-0
|6
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|42%
|27
|34%
|15
|8%
|3
|5%
|21
|3-47-0
|7
|TE
|Stone Smartt
|34%
|22
|23%
|10
|3%
|1
|4%
|18
|1-24-0
|8
|WR
|Derius Davis
|17%
|11
|11%
|5
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|1-10-0
|9
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|15%
|10
|21%
|9
|5%
|2
|5%
|21
|1-7-0
|10
|RB
|Elijah Dotson
|14%
|9
|9%
|4
|5%
|2
|0%
|-2
|2-13-0
|4-6-0
|11
|RB
|Isaiah Spiller
|6%
|4
|7%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|1-3-0
- With Austin Ekeler (ankle) inactive, Joshua Kelley played more than three-fourths of snaps but was targeted just once on 29 routes and averaged 3.0 YPC against a tough Titans front.
- Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller mixed in behind, with the undrafted rookie getting a little more work than the 2022 fourth-round pick.
- Gerald Everett dropped to 34% route share, down from an already-troubling 50% the week before. He did well with his three targets, producing 47 yards, but he'll only be relevant in very deep leagues if he keeps losing this many snaps/routes to Parham and Smartt.
- Keenan Allen and Mike Williams combined for 23 of the team's 39 targets (59%) and about two-thirds of the air yards. Also, both TDs and nearly two-thirds of the yardage.
- Only five teams (pre-SNF) used 12 personnel on a larger share of Week 2 snaps than the Chargers' 31 percent.
- Compared to Week 1, they used WR Joshua Palmer a bit less and No. 3 TE Stone Smartt quite a bit more.
- Quentin Johnston played even less than he did Week 1. He has three catches for 16 yards (three targets) on 23 routes.
Titans Passing: 29 DB — 20-of-24 for 246 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks
Titans Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 40%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|73%
|46
|55%
|16
|17%
|4
|-6%
|-13
|3-15-0
|25-80-1
|2
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|71%
|45
|62%
|18
|17%
|4
|7%
|15
|4-35-0
|3
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|67%
|42
|76%
|22
|13%
|3
|14%
|28
|3-25-1
|4
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|63%
|40
|62%
|18
|17%
|4
|38%
|76
|3-76-0
|5
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|63%
|40
|28%
|8
|4%
|1
|2%
|4
|0-0-0
|6
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|59%
|37
|72%
|21
|21%
|5
|21%
|41
|4-40-0
|7
|WR
|Chris Moore
|48%
|30
|45%
|13
|4%
|1
|22%
|44
|1-49-0
|8
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|35%
|22
|28%
|8
|8%
|2
|2%
|3
|2-6-0
|8-49-0
|9
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|19%
|12
|14%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
- Treylon Burks had 76 yards, but his snap share dropped from 92% in Week 1 to 63% in Week 2, with a corresponding dip in route share (92% to 62%).
- That's especially concerning given that DeAndre Hopkins was playing through an injury and also had much lower snap/route rates compared to Week 1.
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine led the WRs in snap and route share, though even he was off the field one-third of the time
- Chigoziem Okonkwo had slight dips in snap/route rate compared to Week 1 but ended with a much better result (4-35-0) after a goose egg on two targets in the opener.
- Tennessee used 12 personnel at the third highest rate in the league Week 2. Plus, No. 4 WR Chris Moore had snap and route shares just below 50%. Those two factors allowed the Titans to scale back workloads for not only the injured Hopkins but also Burks and NWI (compared to Week 1).
- This was partly game script, but Derrick Henry got twice as many routes and targets as Tyjae Spears, who had the Week 1 advantage for snaps (33-28), routes (17-10) and targets (4-3).
- Henry's snap rate jumped by 24 percentage points, right back to the usual range.
- Spears was on the injury report (groin) ahead of the game but returned to full practice Thursday and avoided a designation Friday.
Stock ⬆️: RB Derrick Henry
Stock ⬇️: WR Quentin Johnston / TE Gerald Everett / WR Treylon Burks
Packers (24) at Falcons (25)
Packers Passing: 26 DB — 14-of-25 for 151 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sacks
Packers Personnel: 11 - 53% / 12 - 28%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|87%
|41
|89%
|23
|12%
|3
|8%
|17
|2-25-0
|2
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|77%
|36
|77%
|20
|12%
|3
|24%
|50
|2-30-0
|3
|RB
|AJ Dillon
|68%
|32
|50%
|13
|4%
|1
|2%
|5
|1-8-0
|15-55-0
|4
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|60%
|28
|65%
|17
|32%
|8
|28%
|60
|4-37-2
|5
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|51%
|24
|58%
|15
|16%
|4
|29%
|61
|2-40-1
|6
|WR
|Samori Toure
|47%
|22
|39%
|10
|8%
|2
|9%
|19
|1-6-0
|7
|TE
|Josiah Deguara
|34%
|16
|27%
|7
|8%
|2
|-1%
|-3
|2-5-0
|8
|RB
|Patrick Taylor
|23%
|11
|27%
|7
|4%
|1
|-1%
|-3
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|9
|WR
|Malik Heath
|19%
|9
|19%
|5
|4%
|1
|2%
|5
|0-0-0
|10
|TE
|Ben Sims
|9%
|4
|4%
|1
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|11
|RB
|Emanuel Wilson
|9%
|4
|4%
|1
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|3-5-0
- AJ Dillon got 15 of the 19 RB carries and one of the two targets, taking on 68% snap share and 50% route share with Aaron Jones (hamstring) inactive.
- That's obviously a fantasy-start-worthy workload despite the poor results, but it's not quite as much work as Dillon got in the past when Jones missed time. Also... Dillon doesn't look good this year, he didn't get much work Week 1 before the Jones injury and the Packers tried to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
- For the backups, Patrick Taylor had an 11-4 snap advantage but Emanuel Wilson had a 3-1 carry advantage.
- Jayden Reed's snap and route shares were a bit below two-thirds, similar to Week 1, but he was again a huge focus for the offense when on the field and scored a pair of TDs on a team-high eight targets.
- Reed got twice as many targets as second-place Dontayvion Wicks, who is also a rookie and also had a solid game (2-40-1, 58% route share).
- Reed has 13 targets through two weeks, five more than Romeo Doubs, six more than Luke Musgrave and seven more than Wicks.
- Reed has taken 45% of his snaps in the slot and 23% out wide, also moving around to tight formations and occasionally the backfield.
- Doubs, on the other hand, has aligned on the perimeter 82% of the time. Wicks is at 66% on the perimeter.
- Doubs' snap and route shares rose considerably from Week 1, yet he saw two fewer targets and was held out of the end zone after scoring twice in the opener.
- It'll be interesting to see how the Packers divide WR snaps once Christian Watson (hamstring) is available. Wicks and Samori Toure are most likely to be the odd men out, with Doubs and Reed the likely Nos. 2/3 in some order.
- Already playing without their starting left tackle, running back and No. 1 wide receiver, the Packers then lost standout guard Elgton Jenkins to what may be an MCL injury. You could argue they were missing their four best players on offense by the time they were busy blowing a 12-point lead Sunday afternoon.
Falcons Passing: 33 DB — 19-of-32 for 237 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 5% / 12 - 45% / 21 - 27% / 13 - 13%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Drake London
|82%
|64
|82%
|27
|24%
|7
|23%
|55
|6-67-1
|2
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|73%
|57
|82%
|27
|17%
|5
|1%
|2
|4-48-0
|19-124-0
|3
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|73%
|57
|61%
|20
|21%
|6
|36%
|86
|3-60-0
|4
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|71%
|55
|91%
|30
|17%
|5
|20%
|47
|2-15-0
|5
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|67%
|52
|67%
|22
|21%
|6
|20%
|49
|4-47-0
|6
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|46%
|36
|9%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|7
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|44%
|34
|21%
|7
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|16-48-0
|8
|RB
|Keith Smith
|19%
|15
|9%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|9
|WR
|KhaDarel Hodge
|13%
|10
|15%
|5
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|12%
|9
|12%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
- Bijan Robinson added 8 percentage points to his Week 1 snap share and outcarried Tyler Allgeier by a tally of 19-16 after trailing 15-10 in the opener.
- The rookie also had another busy week as a pass catcher and actually leads the team in targets (11) through two weeks (on top of 29 carries).
- Robinson looks even better than advertised. Are we gonna find out in November that he had food poisoning when he ran the 4.46 40 back in March? I'm not sure if he's actually faster than that or just looks the part because his acceleration and agility are incredible. Either way, he moves different.
- Drake London rebounded from his goose egg to lead the team in targets and catches whilst scoring a touchdown. Kyle Pitts, on the other hand, caught only two passes and was targeted on just five of his team-high 30 routes.
- The tight end has run 59 routes on Desmond Ridder's 65 dropbacks... but with only eight targets and 59 yards.
- The Falcons have five guys that have taken between 16 and 33 slot snaps: Pitts (33), Hollins (20), Smith (19), Bijan (17), London (16).
- Jonnu Smith lives! He jumped from 32% route share in the opener to 67% in Week 2 and put up 4-47-0 on six targets. I don't expect the targets to be consistent, but he's a good real-life player who had some bad luck the past few years.
- The Falcons had Week 2's highest rate of using 12 personnel and third-highest rate using 21, despite playing from behind all of the second half until the final minute. I'm not sure how much of that is about Arthur Smith's preference vs. how much is about Pitts being a WR/TE hybrid (i.e. the Falcons view 12 personnel as 11 if Pitts is one of the two "tight ends" on the field).
Stock ⬆️: RB Bijan Robinson / WR Jayden Reed
Stock ⬇️: RB AJ Dillon
Injury 🚑: LG Elgton Jenkins (knee) / OLB Lukas Van Ness
Raiders (10) at Bills (38)
Raiders Passing: 24 DB — 16-of-24 for 185 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 0 sacks
Raiders Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 3%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Davante Adams
|92%
|36
|100%
|24
|35%
|8
|43%
|85
|6-84-1
|2
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|74%
|29
|58%
|14
|26%
|6
|9%
|17
|5-51-0
|9--2-0
|3
|WR
|Kristian Wilkerson
|72%
|28
|71%
|17
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|4
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|67%
|26
|75%
|18
|4%
|1
|10%
|21
|1-23-0
|5
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|44%
|17
|54%
|13
|9%
|2
|7%
|15
|2-20-0
|6
|TE
|Michael Mayer
|38%
|15
|38%
|9
|4%
|1
|1%
|3
|1-2-0
|7
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|23%
|9
|21%
|5
|4%
|1
|20%
|40
|0-0-0
|1-34-0
|8
|WR
|DeAndre Carter
|21%
|8
|21%
|5
|4%
|1
|9%
|18
|0-0-0
|9
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
|21%
|8
|4%
|1
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10
|RB
|Ameer Abdullah
|15%
|6
|21%
|5
|13%
|3
|1%
|3
|1-5-0
|11
|RB
|Zamir White
|13%
|5
|4%
|1
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|4-22-0
- The Bills dominated possession and left the Raiders with a miserly total of 39 snaps.
- That impacts everything, and makes Davante Adams' receiving line rather impressive.
- Adams left to be checked for a concussion toward the end.
- You know things are bad for Vegas when Josh Jacobs finishes with negative rushing yards but is second on the team in receiving. As much as better fantasy days are ahead and his role/usage remain rock-solid, Jacobs doesn't have a great O-line (or good QB play) to help him repeat last year's efficiency. It might be a lot of mediocre, inefficient stat lines combined with occasional big games when he's able to break the long one and/or scores multiple TDs. I guess that was kind of the case last year, just with more of the former than the latter...
- Kristian Wilkerson and Hunter Renfrow both got way more playing time than Week 1 with Jakobi Meyers (concussion) inactive, but the two WRs combined for one target on 35 routes.
- Adams and Jacobs were the only Raiders with more than three targets.
- Rookie Tre Tucker also played some, and had a great catch for a 34-yard gain.
- Hooper got 55% of the snaps in 11 personnel, with Mayer getting 45%. They've combined for four targets through two weeks.
- The Raiders barely used 12 personnel, just one snap, after deploying it 29% of the time Week 1. Their personnel data is weird because they've used a sixth O-lineman, Thayer Munford, on 21% of snaps.
- The Raiders and Jets are the only teams that have run fewer than 107 plays through two games. The Jets are at 99 and Vegas way down at 94.
Bills Passing: 39 DB — 31-of-37 for 274 yards — 3 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks
Bills Personnel: 11 - 45% / 12 - 38%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RT
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|88%
|65
|95%
|37
|19%
|7
|21%
|36
|7-66-0
|2
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|76%
|56
|85%
|33
|19%
|7
|44%
|78
|6-92-1
|3
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|72%
|53
|56%
|22
|14%
|5
|6%
|11
|3-10-1
|4
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|62%
|46
|56%
|22
|17%
|6
|21%
|38
|5-43-0
|5
|RB
|James Cook
|58%
|43
|49%
|19
|11%
|4
|-3%
|-6
|4-36-0
|17-123-0
|6
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|39%
|29
|28%
|11
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|7
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|24%
|18
|21%
|8
|6%
|2
|-1%
|-2
|2-9-0
|6-22-1
|8
|WR
|Deonte Harty
|18%
|13
|23%
|9
|8%
|3
|8%
|14
|2-4-0
|9
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|18%
|13
|10%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10
|RB
|Damien Harris
|18%
|13
|8%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|7-33-1
|11
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|16%
|12
|18%
|7
|3%
|1
|5%
|8
|1-11-1
|12
|RB
|Reggie Gilliam
|11%
|8
|5%
|2
|3%
|1
|0%
|1
|1-3-0
- Snap shares were only slightly impacted by the blowout, with Sean McDermott leaving Josh Allen in all game and only resting other starters at the very end.
- The Bills were among the league leaders in 12 personnel usage again, but back down toward the pack at 38% of snaps, after a whopping 63% in the opener.
- No matter, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid both had more targets and fantasy points than the week before, benefiting from a better overall performance by the Bills. The route shares bear watching, however, with both at a less-than-thrilling 56 percent (after both were in the low 70s the week before).
- Trent Sherfield played a bit more, while Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty combined for about 40% route share again (Shakir scored on his lone target, at least).
- Knox scored a TD, and Kincaid had 43 yards.
- Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis both had efficient games on seven targets on an afternoon where Buffalo really spread the ball around.
- James Cook was the exception to spreading the ball around, as he lost a goal-line TD to Latavius Murray but otherwise gobbled up touches until late in the game (at which point he lost another short TD to Damien Harris).
- The lack of TDs is a real problem, with Allen and Murray/Harris providing an awful lot of competition. But you'll take that problem and live with it given that Cook has 29 carries and 10 targets through two weeks.
Stock ⬆️: RB James Cook
Stock ⬇️: WR Deonte Harty
Injury 🚑: WR Davante Adams (concussion) / DE Leonard Floyd (ankle) / DT Bilal Nichols (hamstring)
Bears (17) at Buccaneers (27)
Bears Passing: 35 DB — 16-of-29 for 211 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 6 sacks
Bears Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 16% / 21 - 10%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|DJ Moore
|90%
|46
|94%
|33
|25%
|7
|37%
|73
|6-104-0
|2
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|78%
|40
|77%
|27
|29%
|8
|36%
|72
|3-36-1
|3
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|67%
|34
|66%
|23
|21%
|6
|25%
|49
|4-38-0
|4
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|59%
|30
|43%
|15
|11%
|3
|-5%
|-9
|1-23-0
|7-35-0
|5
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|43%
|22
|43%
|15
|7%
|2
|-3%
|-7
|2-10-0
|4-32-0
|6
|WR
|Trent Taylor
|41%
|21
|49%
|17
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|7
|TE
|Robert Tonyan
|35%
|18
|31%
|11
|7%
|2
|11%
|22
|0-0-0
|8
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|29%
|15
|31%
|11
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|9
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|24%
|12
|29%
|10
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|16%
|8
|6%
|2
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|11
|WR
|Velus Jones
|8%
|4
|6%
|2
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|1--3-0
- With D'Onta Foreman a healthy scratch, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson both got more playing time than they had Week 1 but combined for only 14 touches on 52 snaps.
- They both averaged at least 5.0 YPC against a tough Tampa front seven, but there weren't many opportunities in a game that saw the Bucs dominate possession and lead for the entire second half. Chicago had only 51 offensive snaps in this one.
- DJ Moore bounced back from the Week 1 clunker, while Darnell Mooney missed the second half with a knee injury that isn't believed to be serious.
- Chase Claypool filled in for Mooney and scored a TD, albeit with only three catches on a team-high eight targets.
- Claypool played 64% of snaps in the first half and 90% in the second.
- Justin Fields won't get benched in September, but it'll eventually happen if he plays this way for long enough. And while he'll presumably be at least a little better moving forward, his 13.2 percent sack rate and 60.6 completion percentage look an awful lot like the pre-Moore returns.
- It doesn't look much better for fantasy than real life, as Fields ranks fourth in the league with seven scrambles, fewer than Lamar Jackson (11), Daniel Jones (11) and Patrick Mahomes (9).
- Fields led the league with 69 scrambles last year, accounting for 15.6 percent of Chicago's designed pass plays. This year, scrambles have been only 8.4 percent, yet he's still getting sacked at basically the same rate.
- It doesn't look much better for fantasy than real life, as Fields ranks fourth in the league with seven scrambles, fewer than Lamar Jackson (11), Daniel Jones (11) and Patrick Mahomes (9).
Buccaneers Passing: 34 DB — 26-of-34 for 317 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 31%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|TE
|Cade Otton
|97%
|66
|79%
|27
|19%
|6
|8%
|19
|6-41-0
|2
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|74%
|50
|82%
|28
|25%
|8
|41%
|99
|5-58-0
|3
|RB
|Rachaad White
|74%
|50
|74%
|25
|16%
|5
|-5%
|-11
|5-30-0
|17-73-1
|4
|WR
|Mike Evans
|59%
|40
|77%
|26
|25%
|8
|45%
|107
|6-171-1
|5
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|49%
|33
|41%
|14
|6%
|2
|9%
|21
|1-20-0
|6
|WR
|Deven Thompkins
|47%
|32
|44%
|15
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|1-11-0
|7
|TE
|David Wells
|26%
|18
|15%
|5
|6%
|2
|0%
|-1
|2--10-0
|8
|TE
|Ko Kieft
|25%
|17
|15%
|5
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|9
|WR
|Rakim Jarrett
|24%
|16
|21%
|7
|3%
|1
|2%
|5
|1-7-0
|10
|RB
|Sean Tucker
|22%
|15
|15%
|5
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8-7-0
|11
|RB
|Chase Edmonds
|4%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|2-12-0
- Cade Otton played nearly every snap again, finishing second on the Bucs in routes (79%) and third in targets (19%) en route to a 6-41-0 receiving line.
- Otton is third on the team in routes (52) and targets (9) through two weeks, with RB Rachaad White (46, 7) being the only guy close to Otton's range (besides Godwin and Evans, who are 1-2 on the team in basically all receiving stats).
- Rachaad White handled 74% snap share and 74% route share, similar to Week 1, but this time put up 103 yards and a TD on 22 touches.
- He still doesn't look natural/instinctive as a runner, but he's got size, speed (kind of) and receiving skills, and he's taken 41 touches through two games.
- Backup Sean Tucker arguably has looked even worse while taking 13 carries for 22 yards. But he should get some more chances with Chase Edmonds now hampered by an MCL injury.
- Mike Evans scored his second TD in as many weeks and now ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards (237), t-10th in targets (18), sixth in air yards (235), second in yards per route (4.0) and second in team air yard share (49%).
- Chris Godwin hasn't been nearly as productive but did see eight targets in this one. I'll discuss Godwin in more detail during Tuesday's Target Breakdown, with the Bucs using him on the perimeter more than in the slot for the first time since 2018.
- The Bucs used a little more three-wide and a little less multi-TE stuff compared to Week 1, which allowed Deven Thompkins to get more playing time while No. 3 receiver Trey Palmer was around 40 percent route share again.
- Part of that also was Godwin and Evans subbing out more often, though it didn't cost them many routes and both saw one-fourth of the targets. For now, it's nothing to worry about; just something I'll keep an eye on the next few weeks.
Stock ⬆️: TE Cade Otton / RB Roschon Johnson
Stock ⬇️: QB Justin Fields / RB D'Onta Foreman
Injury 🚑: Darnell Mooney (knee) / RB Chase Edmonds (MCL) / FS Eddie Jackson (foot)
Colts (31) at Texans (20)
Colts Passing: 3 DB — 25-of-33 for 227 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks
Colts Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 25%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|100%
|56
|97%
|32
|7%
|2
|15%
|23
|2-28-0
|2
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|98%
|55
|97%
|32
|39%
|12
|48%
|75
|8-56-0
|3
|RB
|Zack Moss
|98%
|55
|88%
|29
|13%
|4
|0%
|0
|4-19-0
|18-88-1
|4
|WR
|Josh Downs
|75%
|42
|76%
|25
|16%
|5
|17%
|26
|4-37-0
|5
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|64%
|36
|67%
|22
|13%
|4
|8%
|13
|3-16-1
|6
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|41%
|23
|24%
|8
|3%
|1
|-1%
|-2
|1-15-0
|7
|TE
|Will Mallory
|20%
|11
|21%
|7
|7%
|2
|17%
|26
|2-49-0
|8
|WR
|Isaiah McKenzie
|4%
|2
|3%
|1
|3%
|1
|-4%
|-6
|1-7-0
- Zack Moss played all but one snap in his 2023 debut, which pretty much lets you know what the Colts think of backups Deon Jackson and Jake Fake, a duo that combined for six snaps on special teams and none on offense.
- Moss took 22 touches for 107 yards and a touchdown. He'll get a tougher matchup in Baltimore next week but should still be started in most fantasy leagues given the possibility of 50-plus snaps and 20-plus touches.
- Indy then hosts the Rams in Week 4 before possibly getting Jonathan Taylor (ankle) back for another home game Week 5 against Tennessee.
- Anthony Richardson had 56 passing yards, 35 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on 18 snaps before entering concussion protocol.
- Gardner Minshew then completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and a TD, without any sacks or turnovers.
- Alec Pierce has five targets on 69 routes (7.2% TPRR), while Michael Pittman has 23 on 75 (30.7%). I think that's the biggest TPPR disparity in the league between two starting WRs on the same team, though we'll have to check in on Puka Nacua and Co. once we get to the late-afternoon games.
- Pierce and Pittman were every-down players, or close to it, for a second straight week, with rookie Josh Downs again landing around three-fourths of snaps and routes.
- Downs now has seven more targets than Pierce on 11 fewer routes.
- Pierce and Pittman were every-down players, or close to it, for a second straight week, with rookie Josh Downs again landing around three-fourths of snaps and routes.
- Kylen Granson scored a TD and is second on the team with 10 targets through two weeks. He didn't add much playing time with Andrew Ogletree (concussion) out of the lineup, as rookie Will Mallory took 20% of snaps in the TE3 role.
Texans Passing: 53 DB — 30-of-47 for 384 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 6 sacks
Texans Personnel: 11 - 73% / 12 - 5% / 21 - 13%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Robert Woods
|85%
|67
|85%
|45
|21%
|9
|25%
|108
|6-74-0
|2
|WR
|Tank Dell
|78%
|62
|79%
|42
|23%
|10
|21%
|93
|7-72-1
|3
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|71%
|56
|68%
|36
|16%
|7
|14%
|60
|4-34-0
|4
|WR
|Nico Collins
|62%
|49
|72%
|38
|21%
|9
|27%
|120
|7-146-1
|5
|RB
|Dameon Pierce
|46%
|36
|28%
|15
|7%
|3
|0%
|1
|2-4-0
|15-31-0
|6
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|34%
|27
|38%
|20
|2%
|1
|1%
|5
|1-10-0
|4-14-0
|7
|TE
|Teagan Quitoriano
|27%
|21
|4%
|2
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|20%
|16
|26%
|14
|2%
|1
|3%
|15
|0-0-0
|9
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|20%
|16
|23%
|12
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|2-4-0
|10
|FB
|Andrew Beck
|20%
|16
|6%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|2-2-0
|11
|TE
|Brevin Jordan
|19%
|15
|17%
|9
|5%
|2
|5%
|23
|2-27-0
|12
|WR
|John Metchie
|18%
|14
|13%
|7
|2%
|1
|4%
|16
|1-17-0
- Tank Dell put up 7-72-1 on a team-high 10 targets, with his 78% snap share and 79% route share putting him second to only Robert Woods among Houston's skill-position players.
- Dell was slightly below 50% for both numbers Week 1, essentially functioning as a heavily used No. 4 receiver.
- Recall that Noah Brown, the team's No. 3 receiver from the opener, was put on IR with a groin injury last Wednesday. He's out through Week 5, at least.
- Nico Collins erupted for 7-146-1 on nine targets, with Robert Woods also getting nine looks and posting 6-74-0.
- Collins is fourth in the league with 279 air yards, 10th in team AY share (40.6%) and fifth in receiving yards.
- Richardson and C.J. Stroud miiiiight have some fun battles over the next decade.
- Mike Boone was a healthy scratch with Dare Ogunbowale returning from a hamstring injury and taking over the LDD work.
- Devin Singletary also ran more routes, leading the team's RBs at 38% share after handling only 10% in Week 1. I'm not quite sure what's going on there, but it isn't working out well for Dameon Pierce, who has opened the season with back-to-back games below 50 percent snap share and 50 total yards.
- Pierce has 26 of the 41 RB carries (63.4%) and five of the 10 targets (50%).
- Devin Singletary also ran more routes, leading the team's RBs at 38% share after handling only 10% in Week 1. I'm not quite sure what's going on there, but it isn't working out well for Dameon Pierce, who has opened the season with back-to-back games below 50 percent snap share and 50 total yards.
- John Metchie took 18% of snaps in his NFL debut and caught his lone target for 17 yards. The other depth WR, rookie Xavier Hutchinson, played 20% of snaps and finished without a catch on one target.
Stock ⬆️: RB Zack Moss / WRs Tank Dell & Nico Collins / QB C.J. Stroud
Stock ⬇️: WR Alec Pierce
Injury 🚑: QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) / C Ryan Kelly (concussion) / S Eric Murray (concussion)
Chiefs (17) at Jaguars (9)
Chiefs Passing: 42 DB — 29-of-41 for 305 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 sack
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 69% / 12 - 13% / 13 - 16%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|81%
|52
|88%
|37
|8%
|3
|8%
|22
|2-13-0
|2
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|64%
|41
|55%
|23
|23%
|9
|21%
|53
|4-26-1
|3
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|61%
|39
|74%
|31
|10%
|4
|22%
|57
|3-70-1
|4
|TE
|Noah Gray
|61%
|39
|41%
|17
|8%
|3
|3%
|8
|3-38-0
|5
|RB
|Isiah Pacheco
|52%
|33
|43%
|18
|5%
|2
|-1%
|-2
|1-0-0
|12-70-0
|6
|WR
|Justin Watson
|45%
|29
|60%
|25
|13%
|5
|44%
|112
|3-62-0
|7
|RB
|Jerick McKinnon
|33%
|21
|31%
|13
|8%
|3
|-1%
|-2
|3-24-0
|1--2-0
|8
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|30%
|19
|36%
|15
|13%
|5
|-1%
|-3
|5-35-0
|1-3-0
|9
|TE
|Blake Bell
|22%
|14
|2%
|1
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|17%
|11
|14%
|6
|5%
|2
|5%
|12
|2-20-0
|11
|RB
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|16%
|10
|19%
|8
|5%
|2
|-2%
|-5
|2-17-0
|1-0-0
|12
|WR
|Justyn Ross
|13%
|8
|10%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|13
|WR
|Richie James
|5%
|3
|7%
|3
|3%
|1
|2%
|5
|0-0-0
- Travis Kelce didn't quite get a full snap/route workload in his season debut, but he led the team in targets and scored a TD.
- There were a lot of snap/route share changes relative to Week 1, in part because of Kelce's return and in part because the Chiefs are still figuring things out with their WRs.
- The backfield, though, looked very similar to Week 1. Isaiah Pacheco played about half the snaps and got the most carries plus added a few targets, with Jerick McKinnon handling obvious passing downs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire chipping in here and there.
- CEH's involvement isn't nearly enough for standalone fantasy value, but it does clip the upside for both Pacecho and McKinnon, who were strong candidates to decline from 2022 for other reasons. Pacheco still offers upside, at least, though it might require a McKinnon injury and more receiving work.
- The backfield, though, looked very similar to Week 1. Isaiah Pacheco played about half the snaps and got the most carries plus added a few targets, with Jerick McKinnon handling obvious passing downs and Clyde Edwards-Helaire chipping in here and there.
- Richie James barely played on offense and muffed a punt. His lack of work helped Justin Watson and Marquez Valdes-Scantling get more snaps without completely pushing Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice out of the rotation.
- I still think Rice is the one guy out of the group with upside beyond WR3 or low-end WR2 range. But he dropped to 17% of snaps and 14% of routes Sunday, after 32% and 26% in the opener. His seven targets so far have produced five catches for 49 yards and a TD.
- Toney was much better after the gruesome Week 1, though not exactly explosive with 38 yards on his six touches. We'll call no fumbles and no drops a win, especially on a day where two other KC wide receivers coughed the ball up (James, Watson).
Jaguars Passing: 46 DB — 23-of-42 for 215 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 77% / 12 - 17%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|81%
|52
|83%
|38
|34%
|14
|22%
|69
|11-110-0
|2
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|78%
|50
|74%
|34
|20%
|8
|34%
|103
|2-32-0
|3
|TE
|Evan Engram
|73%
|47
|74%
|34
|20%
|8
|8%
|26
|6-57-0
|4
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|72%
|46
|52%
|24
|7%
|3
|-1%
|-3
|2-2-0
|12-40-0
|5
|WR
|Zay Jones
|64%
|41
|61%
|28
|15%
|6
|34%
|104
|0-0-0
|6
|WR
|Jamal Agnew
|38%
|24
|41%
|19
|2%
|1
|1%
|4
|1-5-0
|7
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|30%
|19
|11%
|5
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|27%
|17
|15%
|7
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|9
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|19%
|12
|22%
|10
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|9%
|6
|11%
|5
|2%
|1
|2%
|5
|1-9-0
|1-8-0
- Travis Etienne took 80% of snaps through three quarters but then missed a chunk of the final quarter with cramps. Not his best day, featuring 14 touches for 42 yards after the huge opening week.
- Last week I noted Christian Kirk playing less while Zay Jones was second on the team in targets and handling 94% route share. Well, it flipped in this one, with Kirk leading the Jags in snaps, routes, targets and yards.
- Jones, on the other hand, dipped below two-thirds route share and finished with a goose egg on six targets (albeit with a couple close calls for potential TDs).
- Kirk and Jones each played five of the 11 snaps in 12 personnel. The gap in playing time was a product of Kirk logging 92% in 11, compared to Jones' 75%.
- Kirk has taken 71% of his snaps in the slot this year, with Jones at 43% and Calvin Ridley way down at 13%.
- Quiet day for Ridley, though he had a big play shortly before the half and narrowly missed another.
- Jamal Agnew played a lot more, mostly at Jones' expense. The YAC/return specialist had one touch for five yards.
Stock ⬆️: WR Christian Kirk
Stock ⬇️: RB Jerick McKinnon / WR Zay Jones
Injury 🚑: RB Travis Etienne (cramps)
Seahawks (37) at Lions (31)
Seahawks Passing: 42 DB — 32-of-41 for 328 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
Seahawks Personnel: 11 - 61% / 12 - 16% / 13 - 19%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|85%
|57
|86%
|36
|27%
|10
|36%
|88
|8-59-2
|2
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|82%
|55
|79%
|33
|16%
|6
|28%
|69
|6-75-0
|3
|RB
|Kenneth Walker
|61%
|41
|36%
|15
|5%
|2
|-2%
|-6
|1-11-0
|17-43-2
|4
|TE
|Will Dissly
|55%
|37
|43%
|18
|8%
|3
|4%
|9
|3-35-0
|5
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|54%
|36
|60%
|25
|16%
|6
|6%
|15
|5-34-0
|6
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|52%
|35
|36%
|15
|8%
|3
|8%
|21
|2-41-0
|7
|TE
|Noah Fant
|45%
|30
|38%
|16
|11%
|4
|19%
|45
|4-56-0
|8
|RB
|Zach Charbonnet
|28%
|19
|17%
|7
|5%
|2
|1%
|3
|2-14-0
|4-16-0
|9
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|25%
|17
|21%
|9
|3%
|1
|1%
|2
|1-3-0
|10
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|10%
|7
|7%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|1-3-0
- Zach Charbonnet got a little more work than in the opener but was still a distant second to Kenneth Walker, whose pair of short TDs made up for a lack of yardage (18 touches for 54 total yards).
- The TEs all had efficient receiving lines, but their three-way timeshare looks hopeless for fantasy purposes. Noah Fant's 4-58-0 line came on 38% route share, down from 50% the week before when he wasn't even targeted. Will Dissly is actually the one who got more snaps and routes, both overall and compared to Week 1.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba tied for second on the team in targets, but it was all short stuff (15 air yards) and his snap and route shares were below 70% again.
- Tyler Lockett is still a baller, confirmed.
- DK Metcalf injured his ribs but didn't miss too many snaps. He may show up on the injury report this week.
Lions Passing: 37 DB — 28-of-35 for 323 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
Lions Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 16% / 21 - 14%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|83%
|53
|78%
|29
|18%
|6
|12%
|32
|5-63-0
|2
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|80%
|51
|81%
|30
|18%
|6
|28%
|76
|5-66-2
|3
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|73%
|47
|73%
|27
|21%
|7
|31%
|84
|6-102-0
|4
|WR
|Marvin Jones
|50%
|32
|60%
|22
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|5
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|48%
|31
|57%
|21
|27%
|9
|10%
|26
|7-39-0
|7-17-0
|6
|RB
|David Montgomery
|45%
|29
|30%
|11
|3%
|1
|2%
|5
|1-7-0
|16-67-1
|7
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|44%
|28
|41%
|15
|9%
|3
|19%
|52
|2-46-1
|1-11-0
|8
|TE
|Brock Wright
|39%
|25
|22%
|8
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|9
|RB
|Craig Reynolds
|16%
|10
|14%
|5
|3%
|1
|-1%
|-3
|1--2-0
|3-7-0
|10
|WR
|Antoine Green
|11%
|7
|11%
|4
|3%
|1
|0%
|1
|1-2-0
|11
|FB
|Jason Cabinda
|8%
|5
|5%
|2
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
- David Montgomery left in the third quarter with a thigh injury, after playing 62% of snaps in the first half (38% for Jahmyr Gibbs).
- After the third quarter, Gibbs took 65% of snaps and Craig Reynolds got 35%.
- Gibbs led the team in targets but was held to 7-17-0 rushing.
- Josh Reynolds put up 5-66-2 after 4-80-0 the week before. He leads the team in air yards and has the second-most targets (13) behind Amon-Ra St. Brown.
- St. Brown left the game with cramping, btw. He took 91% of snaps through three quarters, so no need to worry about the final numbers for snap/route share being down a bit. That's also why Kalif Raymond played more Week 2 than Week 1.
Stock ⬆️: RB Jahmyr Gibbs / WR Josh Reynolds / TE Sam LaPorta
Stock ⬇️: WR Marvin Jones / WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Injury 🚑: RB David Montgomery / RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai / CB Riq Woolen (chest)
Giants (31) at Cardinals (28)
Giants Passing: 40 DB — 26-of-37 for 321 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 sacks
Giants Personnel: 11 - 70% / 12 - 22%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|97%
|65
|78%
|31
|20%
|7
|1%
|2
|6-29-1
|17-63-1
|2
|TE
|Darren Waller
|90%
|60
|90%
|36
|23%
|8
|21%
|71
|6-76-0
|3
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|82%
|55
|85%
|34
|17%
|6
|38%
|129
|3-62-0
|4
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|75%
|50
|73%
|29
|14%
|5
|12%
|42
|4-40-1
|5
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|67%
|45
|75%
|30
|17%
|6
|6%
|20
|4-21-0
|6
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|40%
|27
|18%
|7
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|7
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|21%
|14
|28%
|11
|6%
|2
|22%
|74
|2-89-0
|8
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|15%
|10
|13%
|5
|3%
|1
|1%
|5
|1-4-0
|9
|RB
|Matt Breida
|3%
|2
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|1-5-0
- All the main guys played more than in the Week 1 blowout loss, with each of Barkley, Waller, Slayton, Hodgins and Cambell seeing at least 67% of snaps and 73% of routes.
- Jalin Hyatt ran only 11 routes but made the most of them with two catches for 89 yards.
- Saquon Barkley didn't have an efficient yardage game but played 97% of snaps, took 23 touches and scored a pair of touchdowns.
- Barkley came out of the game with an ankle injury, sigh.
- Darren Waller led the team in targets for a second straight week, with Darius Slayton leading in air yards for a second straight week.
Cardinals Passing: 31 DB — 21-of-31 for 228 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 17% / 13 - 23%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|93%
|56
|94%
|29
|35%
|10
|41%
|94
|6-54-1
|2
|RB
|James Conner
|75%
|45
|42%
|13
|3%
|1
|-1%
|-1
|0-0-0
|23-106-1
|3
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|68%
|41
|81%
|25
|28%
|8
|30%
|70
|6-56-0
|4
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|63%
|38
|61%
|19
|3%
|1
|6%
|13
|1-14-0
|5
|TE
|Trey McBride
|52%
|31
|39%
|12
|10%
|3
|9%
|20
|2-32-0
|6
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|45%
|27
|55%
|17
|10%
|3
|19%
|42
|3-56-0
|7
|TE
|Geoff Swaim
|43%
|26
|29%
|9
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|WR
|Zach Pascal
|33%
|20
|19%
|6
|3%
|1
|-1%
|-3
|1-9-0
|9
|RB
|Emari Demercado
|13%
|8
|13%
|4
|7%
|2
|-2%
|-5
|2-7-0
|1--2-0
|10
|RB
|Keaontay Ingram
|12%
|7
|13%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|2-6-0
- James Conner played three-fourths of snaps and ran for 100 yards, but he didn't do much as a receiver and instead spent a lot of time blocking against Don Martindale's blitz-happy defense.
- The Giants blitzed on 45% of dropbacks, seventh most any QB has faced in a game this season (the Packer-Falcons game was above 50% on both sides, FWIW, and the Vikings defense is responsible for two of the six highest single-game rates so far).
- The playing time split between Zach Ertz and Trey McBride narrowed a bit compared to Week 1, but the veteran dominated targets against and now has an 18-5 edge for the season.
- Michael Wilson played way less than Week 1 and produced way more, catching all three of his targets.
- Rondale Moore played a bit less... and produced a bit less. Four targets in two games is highly disappointing.
- Joshua Dobbs had a 7.9 aDOT, up from 6.0 in Week 1. Marquise Brown isn't totally buried until Kyler Murray's return, perhaps
- Arizona led the league in usage of 13 personnel this week, deploying three-TE looks nearly one-fourth of the time.
Stock ⬆️: QB Joshua Dobbs / RB Matt Breida
Stock ⬇️: TE Trey McBride / Parris Campbell
Injury 🚑: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)
49ers (30) at Rams (23)
49ers Passing: 26 DB — 17-of-25 for 206 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack
49ers Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 37%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|100%
|54
|92%
|24
|13%
|3
|0%
|1
|3-19-0
|20-116-1
|2
|TE
|George Kittle
|96%
|52
|77%
|20
|13%
|3
|7%
|16
|3-30-0
|3
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|93%
|50
|100%
|26
|38%
|9
|27%
|58
|6-63-0
|5-38-1
|4
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|52%
|28
|77%
|20
|25%
|6
|37%
|80
|3-43-0
|5
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|48%
|26
|58%
|15
|13%
|3
|28%
|60
|2-51-0
|6
|WR
|Ronnie Bell
|48%
|26
|23%
|6
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|7
|RB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|41%
|22
|35%
|9
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|13%
|7
|4%
|1
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|9
|WR
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|7%
|4
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
- Christian McCaffrey played every single snap on offense, while Elijah Mitchell didn't see the field.
- The Rams did a good job of limiting McCaffrey's damage after he started off with 8-88-1 on the ground. They at least forced other players to beat them thereafter.
- McCaffrey looks like 1.01 material, though Justin Jefferson actually has more points in full PPR, I believe.
- Brandon Aiyuk lost snaps to Jauan Jennings and Ronnie Bell while playing through a shoulder injury.
- Deebo Samuel had a 2021 throwback game with 6-63-0 on a team-high nine targets and a 5-38-1 rushing line. They won't use him that way every week because they don't need to, but man does he make them more dangerous in close games and in the playoffs... not to mention how much more he's worth if McCaffrey or Aiyuk have to miss time.
- Speaking of players being targeted according to need rather than ability, Comrade Kyle has really done a number on George Kittle('s fantasy managers). It's gonna be another year with like three 150-yard games and nothing else, huh?
- Now if I just know those three games weeks ahead of time and then start David Njoku the other 14 weeks, it's basically the same as having Mark Andrews.
- Out of 29 TEs that have played 70-plus snaps, Kittle has aligned inline/tight at the second-highest rate, 67%, behind only Jake Ferguson (80%).
- Random note: Green Bay's Luke Musgrave has inline/wide/slot alignment rates nearly identical to Kittle's.
- Speaking of players being targeted according to need rather than ability, Comrade Kyle has really done a number on George Kittle('s fantasy managers). It's gonna be another year with like three 150-yard games and nothing else, huh?
Rams Passing: 56 DB — 34-of-55 for 307 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 1 sacks
Rams Personnel: 11 - 96% / 12 - 4%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|RB
|Kyren Williams
|96%
|75
|77%
|43
|19%
|10
|2%
|6
|6-48-1
|14-52-1
|2
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|95%
|74
|96%
|54
|17%
|9
|31%
|103
|7-77-0
|1-5-0
|3
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|94%
|73
|80%
|45
|14%
|7
|8%
|28
|3-12-0
|4
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|86%
|67
|84%
|47
|39%
|20
|37%
|125
|15-147-0
|2-4-0
|5
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|83%
|65
|82%
|46
|8%
|4
|23%
|77
|1-9-0
|6
|WR
|Ben Skowronek
|23%
|18
|16%
|9
|2%
|1
|0%
|2
|1-10-0
|1-11-0
|7
|TE
|Brycen Hopkins
|10%
|8
|9%
|5
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|WR
|Demarcus Robinson
|8%
|6
|9%
|5
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|9
|RB
|Ronnie Rivers
|4%
|3
|4%
|2
|2%
|1
|-1%
|-2
|1-4-0
- Cam Akers was a healthy scratch, leaving Kyren Williams to play 96% of snaps and take 20 touches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
- Williams isn't exactly fast/explosive and let a pass bounce off his hands for an interception, but it seems his agility and comfort in the Rams offense have won Sean McVay over.
- Rough week for the fools who annually preach "FAAB restraint". A rough, rough week. Hopefully they'll feel better at the end of the season when they buy themselves something nice with the extra FAAB they have left over.
- Williams isn't exactly fast/explosive and let a pass bounce off his hands for an interception, but it seems his agility and comfort in the Rams offense have won Sean McVay over.
- This was classic McVay, with five skill-position players playing more than 80% of snaps. Van Jefferson went from first in snaps Week 1 to fifth Week 2, but it wasn't actually much of a difference (he still cleared 80 percent for both snap and route rates).
- Puka Nacua easily leads the league in catches and targets through two weeks, and after another big game against a much better defense he's at least a high-end WR2 for the next two games. The biggest question at this point is what happens when Cooper Kupp returns.
- Tutu Atwell might be the biggest fantasy story of the year if not for his teammates Nacua and Williams.
- Atwell has 17 targets on 88 routes, producing 13-196-0. Only eight players, one being Nacua, have more air yards than Atwell's 221.
- Matthew Stafford hovered around an 80 percent completion rate and 8 YPA for most of the afternoon, but a ton of his passes came in comeback mode in the fourth quarter and the 49ers got the best of him at that point.
- Stafford completed 20 of his first 24 passes (83%), followed by 14 of his final 31 (45%).
- The Rams started strong for a second straight week, but after a pass bounced off Williams' hands and into a defender's the Niners dominated for a stretch and built a 10-point lead.
Stock ⬆️: WRs Puka Nacua & Tutu Atwell / RB Kyren Williams / RB Christian McCaffrey
Stock ⬇️: RB Cam Akers
Injury 🚑: WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder)
Jets (10) at Cowboys (30)
Jets Passing: 30 DB — 12-of-27 for 170 yards — 1 TD, 3 INTs, 3 sacks
Jets Personnel: 11 - 72% / 12 - 11%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|93%
|42
|93%
|28
|16%
|4
|33%
|86
|2-23-0
|2
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|91%
|41
|93%
|28
|32%
|8
|50%
|131
|2-83-1
|3
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|89%
|40
|80%
|24
|24%
|6
|12%
|30
|5-50-0
|4
|WR
|Randall Cobb
|51%
|23
|43%
|13
|4%
|1
|4%
|11
|0-0-0
|5
|RB
|Dalvin Cook
|36%
|16
|30%
|9
|4%
|1
|-2%
|-5
|1-5-0
|4-7-0
|6
|RB
|Breece Hall
|33%
|15
|30%
|9
|8%
|2
|-1%
|-3
|0-0-0
|4-9-0
|7
|RB
|Michael Carter
|33%
|15
|23%
|7
|8%
|2
|2%
|5
|1-3-0
|2-8-0
|8
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|31%
|14
|23%
|7
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|9
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|27%
|12
|37%
|11
|4%
|1
|2%
|5
|1-6-0
|10
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|11%
|5
|3%
|1
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
- Other than Garrett Wilson's YAC-heavy touchdown and Tyler Conklin catching some short passes, this was a complete disaster. The Jets had only 45 snaps with Dallas dominating possession and repeatedly forcing turnovers.
- Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall got four carries apiece, with Michael Carter playing more due to the Jets trailing by multiple scores throughout the second half.
- Mecole Hardman played 12 snaps after taking none the previous week. They need to get him involved in the run game, or something, to make up for Zach Wilson's presence. Trying to run a conventional NFL offense with Wilson at QB equates to giving up on the season. Put Hall, Cook and Hardman on the field all together in a wildcat look, or something. Or figure out how to get a real quarterback. Pretending Wilson might not be bad enough if your defense plays great enough is not a real answer. You at least have to make some effort to be a bottom-10 offense instead of bottom 3, right?
Cowboys Passing: 39 DB — 31-of-38 for 255 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 1 sack
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 11% / 13 - 10% / 10 - 16%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|72%
|60
|92%
|36
|35%
|13
|51%
|91
|11-143-0
|2
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|72%
|60
|82%
|32
|5%
|2
|10%
|19
|1-3-0
|3
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|67%
|56
|85%
|33
|11%
|4
|32%
|57
|3-18-0
|4
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|63%
|52
|51%
|20
|22%
|8
|3%
|5
|7-37-0
|25-72-0
|5
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|58%
|48
|46%
|18
|11%
|4
|6%
|10
|3-11-1
|6
|TE
|Peyton Hendershot
|36%
|30
|21%
|8
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|1-0-0
|7
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|36%
|30
|10%
|4
|3%
|1
|1%
|3
|1-1-1
|8
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|22%
|18
|10%
|4
|3%
|1
|-3%
|-5
|1-17-0
|7-26-0
|9
|FB
|Hunter Luepke
|20%
|17
|8%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|10
|WR
|KaVontae Turpin
|19%
|16
|23%
|9
|3%
|1
|2%
|3
|1-9-0
|2-6-0
|11
|WR
|Jalen Brooks
|18%
|15
|13%
|5
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|12
|RB
|Deuce Vaughn
|16%
|13
|26%
|10
|8%
|3
|-2%
|-3
|3-16-0
|3-16-0
- The Cowboys went four-wide with no TE on 16% of their snaps, with 13 plays in 10 personnel being about as many as every other team in the league combined Sunday. Interesting, especially with Brandin Cooks inactive due to a sprained MCL.
- Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Brooks took most of Cooks' snaps and combined for one target. KaVontae Turpin kinda has his own unique slash role.
- Michael Gallup had two targets and three yards on 32 routes. At least the Jets can say they shut down one Dallas wideout!
- Tony Pollard took 32 touches for 109 yards... not exactly what he's known for, but promising for fantasy managers (as long as he's not on the injury report this week)
- Deuce Vaughn played 26% of snaps before halftime and took six touches for 32, compared to 13% and two touches (seven yards) for Dowdle. That's probably a pretty even timeshare if Pollard misses time, but I'd rather roster Vaughn given that he's a rookie and already usurping the "veteran".
Stock ⬆️: RB Deuce Vaughn
Stock ⬇️: WRs Garrett Wilson & Allen Lazard
Injury 🚑: WR Garrett Wilson (undisclosed) / G Chuma Edoga (elbow)
Commanders (35) at Broncos (33)
Passing: 43 DB — 27-of-39 for 299 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 4 sacks
Personnel: 11 - 74% / 12 - 23%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|83%
|55
|91%
|39
|15%
|5
|19%
|36
|3-22-0
|2
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|73%
|48
|77%
|33
|18%
|6
|33%
|63
|5-54-1
|3
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|59%
|39
|63%
|27
|9%
|3
|6%
|11
|3-19-0
|1-13-0
|4
|TE
|John Bates
|55%
|36
|42%
|18
|15%
|5
|23%
|43
|3-46-0
|5
|RB
|Brian Robinson
|55%
|36
|40%
|17
|9%
|3
|-7%
|-13
|2-42-0
|18-87-2
|6
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|45%
|30
|56%
|24
|9%
|3
|-1%
|-1
|3-44-0
|2-9-0
|7
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|41%
|27
|49%
|21
|9%
|3
|14%
|26
|2-22-1
|8
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|33%
|22
|35%
|15
|9%
|3
|11%
|21
|3-25-0
|9
|TE
|Cole Turner
|30%
|20
|23%
|10
|6%
|2
|1%
|2
|2-21-0
|10
|WR
|Byron Pringle
|20%
|13
|14%
|6
|3%
|1
|1%
|2
|1-4-0
- Logan Thomas played more than two-thirds of snaps before exiting with a concussion in the second quarter.
- John Bates took 79% of snaps in the second half, with Cole Turner getting 52%. Turner is more of a receiving threat and Bates more a blocker, though you wouldn't have known it Sunday with Bates going for a career-high 46 yards in his 35th NFL game.
- Broncos CB Patrick Surtain didn't appear to shadow Terry McLaurin, whose six targets and 54 yards were team highs on a day that saw Sam Howell spread the ball around to 10 different pass catchers.
- Washington had nine guys with at least 19 receiving yards and none above 54. Kind of the opposite of what I expected from them in general this season; I figured McLaurin and Jahan Dotson would gobble up a huge share of the targets and yards. Granted, that could still happen...
- Antonio Gibson had five touches for 53 yards on 45% of snaps, improving on his four touches for 19 yards on 37% of snaps in the opener. Still, Brian Robinson is dominating the snaps on which the play is designed to get the running back the ball.
- Robinson has 37 carries to Gibson's five through two games, plus a 5-4 advantage in targets and with Gibson running only seven more routes (40-33).
- Robinson scored two rushing TDs on Sunday, after a receiving score in the opener. He's already equaled his rookie-year total.
Passing: 38 DB — 17-of-31 for 301 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 7 sacks
Personnel: 11 - 41% / 12 - 11% / 22 - 10% / 10 - 10%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|90%
|55
|90%
|34
|27%
|7
|29%
|84
|5-66-0
|2
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|82%
|50
|74%
|28
|4%
|1
|1%
|2
|0-0-0
|3
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|69%
|42
|82%
|31
|15%
|4
|12%
|34
|2-18-0
|4
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|49%
|30
|58%
|22
|15%
|4
|-1%
|-4
|3-20-0
|1-4-0
|5
|WR
|Brandon Johnson
|48%
|29
|53%
|20
|12%
|3
|20%
|58
|2-66-2
|6
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|46%
|28
|32%
|12
|12%
|3
|0%
|1
|2-14-0
|12-44-0
|7
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|33%
|20
|5%
|2
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|8
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|31%
|19
|24%
|9
|8%
|2
|8%
|22
|1-4-0
|9
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|23%
|14
|13%
|5
|8%
|2
|31%
|88
|2-113-1
|2-10-0
|10
|FB
|Michael Burton
|18%
|11
|8%
|3
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|1-3-0
|11
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|5%
|3
|5%
|2
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|1-5-1
- Jerry Jeudy wasn't quite at a full workload in his 2023 debut, but he wasn't far from it with 69% of snaps and 82% of routes.
- The snap split between Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams actually went slightly more toward Perine this week, but he got just one carry.
- WIlliams had a 13-8 carry advantage and 6-4 target advantage Week 1. This past Sunday it was 12-1 for carries, though Perine did have the 4-3 edge in targets and 22-12 for routes.
- No. 3 RB Jaleel McLaughlin got a few plays in the red zone and scored a five-yard TD on one of his three snaps. He might overtake Perine at some point.
- Denver was the only team besides Dallas to use 10 personnel more than twice Sunday afternoon. It makes a lot of sense for obvious passing situations when you don't have a real receiving tight end (Greg Dulcich was inactive due to yet another hamstring injury).
- Adam Trautman had one target (one too many) and no catches on 28 routes.
- Marvin Mims barely played for a second straight week, but this time he showed why that's a mistake, turning five routes into receptions of 60 (TD) and 53 yards.
- He also took two carries for 10 yards.
- No. 3 WR Brandon Johnson caught both his targets for TDs, while Courtland Sutton and Jeudy combined for 84 yards and no TD
Stock ⬆️: QB Sam Howell / RB Brian Robinson
Stock ⬇️: RB Samaje Perine
Injury 🚑: TE Logan Thomas (concussion)
Dolphins (24) at Patriots (17)
Dolphins Passing: 45 DB — 21-of-30 for 249 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack
Dolphins Personnel: 11 - 36% / 12 - 0% / 21 - 54%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|97%
|59
|94%
|29
|10%
|3
|7%
|17
|3-23-0
|2
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|85%
|52
|90%
|28
|31%
|9
|48%
|119
|5-40-1
|3
|RB
|Raheem Mostert
|74%
|45
|55%
|17
|3%
|1
|-2%
|-5
|1-6-0
|18-121-2
|4
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|72%
|44
|81%
|25
|21%
|6
|27%
|67
|4-86-0
|1--2-0
|5
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|59%
|36
|36%
|11
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|6
|WR
|Braxton Berrios
|34%
|21
|55%
|17
|10%
|3
|13%
|32
|2-28-0
|7
|WR
|River Cracraft
|30%
|18
|23%
|7
|7%
|2
|7%
|18
|2-34-0
|8
|RB
|Salvon Ahmed
|20%
|12
|23%
|7
|10%
|3
|-2%
|-6
|3-28-0
|3-13-0
|9
|WR
|Erik Ezukanma
|16%
|10
|10%
|3
|3%
|1
|2%
|5
|0-0-0
|3-5-0
|10
|RB
|De'Von Achane
|8%
|5
|10%
|3
|3%
|1
|1%
|3
|1-4-0
|1-5-0
- Raheem Mostert finished with 18-121-2 rushing, fueled by a late surge and a distance score.
- Salvon Ahmed played 35% of snaps in the first half but missed the second half with a groin injury, which allowed De'Von Achane to get five snaps and take two touches for nine yards in his NFL debut.
- Mostert played 68% of snaps in the first half and 79% in the second, perhaps getting a bit more work than he would've had Ahmed still been healthy.
- Durham Smythe came off the field for all of two snaps, after handling every single play the week before. He drew three targets, down from seven in the opener.
- Tyreek Hill took on larger snap and route shares after my lengthy discussion last week of how Mike McDaniel was using his two best WRs on a lower-than-usual percentage of plays but really getting them the ball whenever they're out there. That was (kind of) the case for Waddle again Sunday, but Hill's snap/route numbers were much closer to typical for a star player. This could be matchup-based, and might flip toward Waddle at some point.
- Waddle played 78% of snaps through three quarters, then entered concussion protocol after a hard hit in the fourth quarter.
- Miami used 21 personnel 54% of the time, most among all teams Week 2, after ranking second the week before at 42%.
- The Dolphins and 49ers are clear outliers in this regard, same as last year, and the other teams that use 21 a good bit also are more or less the same as 2022 (Atlanta, Vegas, Baltimore, Minnesota).
- So far this year, the Dolphins and 49ers are using their fullbacks more than their No. 3 receivers. And then the Falcons are using a lot of guys more than their No. 3 receiver, pacing for the lowest rate of three-wide formations by any team in recent memory (unless we count Kyle Pitts as a WR, in which case we'd also have to count Mike Gesicki, Evan Engram, Juwan Johnson and probably a few other guys as such*).
*Pitts has aligned tight to the formation on 29% of snaps, the third-lowest rate among TE. Still, it's a higher rate than Gesicki (11%) or Engram (24%), and not too much different from Johnson (29%), Irv Smith (32%), Mark Andrews (35%), Noah Gray (35%), Dalton Kincaid (37%) and Darren Waller (39%).
Patriots Passing: 56 DB — 35-of-54 for 316 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 2 sacks
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 30% / 12 - 59%
|Sn%
|Sn
|RT%
|RTs
|Tg Sh
|Tg
|AY Sh
|AY
|REC
|RUSH
|1
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|100%
|71
|100%
|46
|19%
|8
|12%
|47
|6-57-0
|2
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|92%
|65
|87%
|40
|17%
|7
|15%
|59
|6-52-1
|3
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|72%
|51
|50%
|23
|7%
|3
|-1%
|-4
|3-10-0
|15-50-1
|4
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|70%
|50
|76%
|35
|14%
|6
|18%
|70
|5-33-0
|5
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|61%
|43
|54%
|25
|14%
|6
|6%
|21
|5-28-0
|6
|WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|51%
|36
|54%
|25
|21%
|9
|45%
|172
|4-29-0
|7
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|31%
|22
|17%
|8
|0%
|0
|0%
|0
|0
|5-13-0
|8
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|8%
|6
|9%
|4
|5%
|2
|0%
|0
|2-19-0
|9
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|4%
|3
|4%
|2
|2%
|1
|5%
|18
|0-0-0
- DeVante Parker played every single snap and led the team in receiving (second in targets) after missing Week 1.
- Kendrick Bourne led the team with nine targets but managed only 4-29-0 and lost nearly half his Week 1 routes to Parker.
- Demario Douglas barely played (and lost a fumble), despite fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte being inactive. Boutte was limited during the week with a hamstring injury but didn't have a designation for the game, suggesting he essentially was a healthy scratch.
- Mike Gesicki saw 70% of snaps and 75% of routes, up from 41% for both numbers the previous week.
- Between Parker's return and Gesicki playing way more, the Patriots had three WRs (Bourne, Douglas, Boutte) that lost a ton of playing time from Week 1.
- Hunter Henry also played more, up from 78% of snaps to 92%, and for a second straight week topped 50 yards and scored a TD.
- The split between Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott went a bit more in Stevenson's favor in terms of touches, though it was basically the same as Week 1 for playing time.
- Elliott saw zero targets on eight routes, after weirdly getting seven on 13 routes in the opener.
- Stevenson has a 27-12 carry advantage and 9-7 target advantage over Zeke through two games, having played 74% and 72% of snaps. About what was expected, right?
- Efficient isn't the word, but New England's passing game at least looks competent, which has allowed Mac Jones to attempt a league-high 96 passes through two weeks in back-to-back matchups against two of the league's better teams. He's completed 69% of his throws and tossed four TDs, but he's also been picked off twice and ranks fifth to last among qualified passers with 5.7 YPA.
Stock ⬆️: TE Hunter Henry / WR DeVante Parker
Stock ⬇️: WRs Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas
Injury 🚑: WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) / RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) / CB/RS Marcus Jones (shoulder)