NFL Week 2 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

Week 1 is always tumultuous, but I was surprised how little it felt like the general consensus seemed to know about teams. Seven favorites lost outright, including two of the three highest spreads on the slate. The unders on totals ran rampant as has been a yearly tradition to kick off the season, but teams like the Vikings, Seahawks and Steelers all fell completely flat. As a result, Week 2 seems arguably more confusing than kickoff weekend, as we have to decipher whether the blips were just that, or something more troublesome for the future.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 2 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 2 Betting Picks For Each Game

Week 1 Record ATS: 5-11

Week 1 Record on Totals: 8-7-1

Season Record ATS: 5-11

Season Record on Totals: 8-7-1

Eagles vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Vikings Eagles -7 Philadelphia -300; Minnesota +260 48.5

I'm obligated to pick against the spread for this article, but there's probably a half dozen lines that I want to stay far away from, this one included.

The Vikings' 13-4 record last season was absolutely a mirage propped up by a pitiful schedule and success in one-score games; one of the flukiest stats year to year. But I was genuinely surprised to see them lose outright to the Buccaneers on Sunday, especially at home. Absolutely zero ground game and turnovers allowed Tampa Bay to hang around just long enough for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to make enough plays to win. The Bucs have a great defense, but the Eagles are a different level, and it seems difficult to envision a scenario in which the Vikings can suddenly produce more on the ground. A backdoor cover is certainly in the cards, especially with an electric duo such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but the Eagles should be able to control ball control this game enough for the under to hit.

Spread Pick: Eagles -7

Total Pick: Under 48.5

Falcons vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Packers Packers -1.5 Green Bay -118; Atlanta +106 40.5

This is going to be an interesting case study. While the Falcons were essentially free money last week against the curse of No. 1 overall picks making their debut, the offseason additions on defense looked legitimately good and head coach Arthur Smith's offense -- while maddening for fantasy managers -- is an effective tool for winning games.

Atlanta should theoretically face a tougher task in a Packers squad that annihilated the Bears on all facets. It's hard to reason whether Chicago was just that bad, or if the post-Aaron Rodgers era could be as dominant as some of the past Green Bay iterations over the decade. I feel confident Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder won't be able to pass effectively, but it's possible Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier could just bludgeon the defense to the point where it doesn't matter. Jordan Love probably won't have many easier days than he did last Sunday, but if there's one weakness of Atlanta's, it's a suspect pass rush. There might not be a lot of offense, but I think the Packers can do enough to win.

Spread Pick: Packers 1.5

Total Pick: Under 40.5

Bills vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Raiders Bills -9 Buffalo -380; Las Vegas +333 47

I know what Vegas is trying to do here. The Bills will be making their home debut ready to erase what was a miserable performance in Monday's shocking loss. And the perfect remedy is a Raiders team that I thought could be a candidate for the worst in the league.

To be clear, the Bills should win. Las Vegas' defense is nothing like the Jets, and I don't think there's any sort of weird swell of pride and momentum the Raiders will suddenly be able to draw from like what occurred Monday. But we just saw how an inferior team can hang around long enough to wait for a Josh Allen mistake, and nine points is already an awfully high line for an offense that does have Davante Adams.

Spread Pick: Raiders +9

Total Pick: Under 47

Bengals vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Ravens Bengals -3.5 Cincinnati -170; Baltimore +160 46.5

It was an ugly game in uglier conditions, but this is sorta status quo for the Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor duo. For whatever the reason, the Bengals struggle out of the gates.

Weather shouldn't be a concern in Week 2 and the Ravens will need to once again figure out their rushing attack on the fly with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) done for the season. Couple that with very underreported bad outing for Lamar Jackson, and I would be surprised if the Bengals lay an egg two weeks in a row. The extra half point is certainly annoying, but I do think the Bengals take this one confidently.

Spread Pick: Bengals -3.5

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Lions vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Seahawks Lions -6 Detroit -238; Seattle +210 47

I didn't think the Seahawks were particularly good last year, but of the bad NFC playoff teams Seattle felt like a cut above some of the other options. I'm chalking up Sunday's performance to the Rams simply having Pete Carroll's number, and I would be surprised if the Lions defense really does much to stymie DK Metcalf and the passing attack.

The only thing concerning me with this line is that Aidan Hutchinson lived in the backfield against Kansas City, and the Seahawks lost two starting lineman (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas) in Sunday's loss, with only one projected to return Week 2. If both Cross and Lucas are out I'll flip over to Detroit's line, but based off the information we know now, Seattle has enough offense to at least keep up with Jared Goff and company.

Spread Pick: Seahawks +6

Total Pick: Over 47

Titans vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Chargers Chargers -3 Los Angeles -162; Tennessee +145 45

J.C. Jackson was mercilessly picked on by the Dolphins in Week 1, but the Titans don't pose anywhere close to the same type of speed threat. Deandre Hopkins is of course a risk to bully his way to a ton of catches, but saying the Chargers' pass defense was miserable ignores the why.

I am, however, worried about a run defense that historically stinks under head coach Brandon Staley, but the lack of snaps for Derrick Henry felt suspicious even if Titans head coach Mike Vrabel vehemently dismissed any issues.

Everyone on the defensive side of the ball is still healthy, and offensively the Chargers shouldn't struggle to move the ball. It's just a bet on talent if you're taking the Chargers, although the coaching disadvantage was glaring Sunday and probably will look equally lopsided Week 2. I don't feel good about it, but I trust Justin Herbert way more than I do Ryan Tannehill.

Spread Pick: Chargers -3

Total Pick: Over 45

Buccaneers vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Bears Buccaneers -3 Tampa Bay -154; Chicago +140 41.5

Just avoid betting this line at all costs and thank me later. The Bears looked like a truly dysfunctional team against the Packers, and it's certainly possible the same could occur again in Week 2, especially against a better defense.

But Baker Mayfield and the Bucs offense is not going to prey on turnovers the same way they did against the Vikings. I trust Mike Evans to elevate lesser talent perhaps more than any other wide receiver in the league, but you can count on Tampa Bay having one of the lowest implied scoring totals by the end of the season.

The lack of creativity and ingenuity in Chicago's offense was plainly obvious Sunday. I'm not sure how that gets rectified as the season progresses.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -3

Total Pick: Under 41.5

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Chiefs Chiefs -3 Kansas City -155; Jacksonville +140 51

Why do we just assume the Chiefs' offense will look better in Week 2? Hell, why do we assume Travis Kelce (knee) is even going to play?

I don't know who needs to hear this, but the Jaguars are a much better team than the Lions, and they're catching Kansas City at the perfect time. I don't think much of the home-field advantage in Jacksonville, but Trevor Lawrence and that offense will absolutely hold their own, even with the return of Chris Jones who I imagine will be on a pitch count. The Jags feel like the perfect teaser candidate, especially if the spread balloons higher with positive news regarding Kelce's status.

Spread Pick: Jaguars +3

Total Pick: Over 51

Texans vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Colts Colts -1 Indianapolis -122; Houston +106 40

Anthony Richardson was easily the most impressive rookie quarterback in Week 1. That statement probably won't surprise anyone today, but if you posed that same question to college football fans seven months ago, you'd have been laughed out of the building.

I'm pretty convinced head coach Shane Steichen is a competent coach, which is really all that's necessary given Richardson's obvious gifts. The possible return of Zack Moss (forearm) might be a difference maker too given his three-down skillset, and that it will force Deon Jackson off the field.

I don't feel great about the over especially because the Texans defense might be legitimately great thanks to rookie addition Will Anderson, but the two teams have combined for 43.5 points the past six contests, including absolute stinkers by the Texans in the 2021 campaign. Point being, this divisional matchup always has weird results, and Week 2 is going to be no different.

Spread Pick: Colts -1

Total Pick: Over 40

Rams vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. 49ers 49ers -8 San Francisco -350; Los Angeles +280 44.5

This line reminds me so much of Vegas' curious choices with the Giants in 2022. Just ignores all basis for reality based on what we saw previous weeks, and instead just picks seemingly arbitrary numbers that become easy covers.

I don't even think the Rams are that good, but clearly the combination of head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford automatically makes them better than a half dozen teams, and they thoroughly trounced Seattle in Week 1, which has to mean at least something.

The Niners are probably one of the best teams in the NFL and they've historically owned this matchup since McVay arrived in Los Angeles. But even without Cooper Kupp, the Rams' offense is capable of moving the ball and should at least keep it within one score. I'm trying not to overreact from Week 1, but in the case of the Rams I will make an exception.

Spread Pick: Rams +8

Total Pick: Under 44.5

Cardinals vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Giants Giants -5.5 New York -205; Arizona +200 39.5

This is pretty easy to me. I wish this would have been in New York, but the Giants are a much better team even if they didn't show up Sunday night.

Daniel Jones can wallop some bad teams, and while Joshua Dobbs kept the Cardinals close against the Commanders, Washington is a level below their NFC East rival. I'd happily throw this in a teaser as well.

Spread Pick: Giants -5.5

Total Pick: Over 39.5

Cowboys vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Jets Cowboys -9.5 Dallas -425; New York +350 39.5

I'm not going to think too hard about this either. The Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the league and even with Aaron Rodgers providing his best Yoda impression from The Last Jedi for Zach Wilson, he's going to be running for his life. Consider this another teaser candidate, or just outright grab the Jets' points under (14.5 on DraftKings)

Spread Pick: Cowboys -9.5

Total Pick: Under 39.5

Broncos vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Commanders Broncos -3.5 Denver -175; Washington +160 39

This is another stay-away game for me. I was genuinely surprised the Broncos could find a way to lose to the Raiders. Head coach Sean Payton was supposed to come in and win these kinds of games automatically.

I think the Broncos are a more talented team than Washington, and I do believe their defense will give quarterback Sam Howell fits. But I have absolutely zero read on Denver's offense, to the point where I could be genuinely convinced of any sort of outcome. Love yourself more than putting action on this contest.

Spread Pick: Broncos -3.5

Total Pick: Under 39

Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Dolphins Dolphins -2.5 Miami -135; New England +120 46.5

New England's defense is one of the best in the league. I'm like 96 percent certain that's the case. The only issue is they'll face three of the top five-ish offenses in the league by Week 4 (the Jets being the exception next week).

The Patriots are one of the few teams that I think have the personnel to at least manage the explosiveness of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa has only averaged 19.5 offensive points in his four career starts against the Patriots.

I say all of that, and yet I'm not touching any part of this game. There's too many outcomes I think are possible.

Spread Pick: Patriots +2.5

Total Pick: Under 46.5

Panthers vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Saints Saints -3 New Orleans -166; Carolina +150 40

Once again, I'd feel a lot better if this game was in New Orleans, but the Panthers just aren't a good team.

I'm not certain Bryce Young is a good quarterback either, but it doesn't matter much when he's playing behind the eight ball all game. I assume there's a few prop bets you can get from this because the sportsbook might overreact to the Falcons' non-existent passing attack from Week 1, but nothing has been released to my knowledge.

Spread Pick: Saints -3

Total Pick: Under 40

Steelers vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Browns Browns -2 Cleveland -125; Pittsburgh +115 40

Myles Garrett was truly dominant Week 1. Even if Kenny Pickett makes good on the preseason hype, Cleveland's defense is good enough to pose problems against anyone.

Heinz Field is going to be raucous for this Monday night contest, but as we saw last Monday, moment can swing pretty wildly. We haven't really talked about it much in past posts, but this might be a perfect game to live bet the spread, especially if the Browns jump out to an early lead. I anticipate Cleveland will come out victorious, but I do think there's going to be a few lead changes in this contest, and both teams are easily capable of capitalizing on a defensive TD too.

Spread Pick: Browns -2

Total Pick: Over 40

