NFL Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Ekeler Doubtful, TEs Returning, O-Lines Hurting

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
Remember there are two Monday games this week instead of one, though neither has any game-time decisions of great import for fantasy. Injury hotspots this weekend include New England's offensive line, Baltimore's offensive line and secondary, Green Bay's offense, Tampa's secondary, Tennessee's secondary, the Chargers' front seven and Houston's safeties.
The Chargers-Titans game at 1:00 ET appears especially hard hit, with a slew of big names listed as out/doubtful/questionable.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) + WR Davante Adams (foot)
- RB James Conner (calf)
- RB Zack Moss (arm)
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee) + WR Jaylen Waddle (oblique)
- WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring)
- WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring)
- WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring)
- WR Curtis Samuel (hip)
- WR John Metchie (hamstring)
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
- TE Pat Freiermuth (chest - FP on Friday)
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf)
- CBs Deonte Banks (calf) + Cor'Dale Flott (hamstring) + K Graham Gano (ankle)
- DE Chase Young (neck - "pitch count" expected)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- RB Austin Ekeler (ankle)
- WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring)
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring)
- RB J.K.
Ekeler's doubtful designation leaves Joshua Kelley as the probable lead back against a Titans defense that stuffed Jamaal Williams in Week 1 after allowing the fewest rushing yards in the league last season. It's a tough matchup, but the Chargers O-line also played great last week and Kelley nearly got to 100 yards off the bench.
The guys behind him, Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller, have 54 career NFL snaps between them. Dotson was active ahead of Spiller last week despite not playing any special teams, which suggests the undrafted rookie is a better desperation fantasy play than the 2022 fourth-round pick.
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- LT Ronnie Stanley (knee) + C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) + S Marcus Williams (pec) + CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) + DL Calijah Kancey (calf)
- LB Quay Walker (concussion) + LT David Bakhtiari (knee)
- LB Troy Andersen (concussion)
- S Jalen Pitre (chest) + S Jimmie Ward (hip)
- OTs Charles Cross (toe) and Abraham Lucas (shoulder)
- OT Taylor Decker (ankle)
- LBs Eric Kendricks (hamstring) & Daiyan Henley (hamstring)
- S Amani Hooker (concussion) + CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring)
- G Tyler Smith (hamstring) + S Donovan Wilson (calf)
- S Jartavius Martin (concussion)
- CB Jaycee Horn (IR - hamstring)
- RT Jack Conklin (IR - ACL tear - OFS)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- TE Mark Andrews (quad)
- TE Travis Kelce (knee)
- G Brandon Scherff (ankle) + C Luke Fortner (ankle)
Truly Questionable 🤔
Early Games
- QB C.J. Stroud (shoulder)
- RB Aaron Jones (Hamstring) + WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
- RB Chris Evans (hamstring)
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle)
- TE Andrew Ogletree (concussion)
Watson returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, while Jones was held out the entire week. A big dose of AJ Dillon could be in the cards, and he might be the only Packer that's trustworthy for fantasy lineups this week.
For Watson, there's a strong chance of workload limitations even if he plays. Doubs was listed as questionable last week and ultimately got slightly less than half the available snaps and two-thirds of the routes... not quite a full starter's workload. It could be the same for Watson this week, if he even plays.
Hopkins is less concerning given his history of playing without practicing and comments that suggest he's on track to suit up. Stroud was added to the injury report Friday, presumably having hurt his shoulder during practice; he was listed as a limited participant and questionable for Sunday's game against Indy.
Late-Afternoon Games
- WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - 4:05 ET
- WR Brandin Cooks (MCL) - 4:25
- K Greg Zuerlein (groin) - 4:25
Cooks has an MCL sprain and didn't practice at all this week. Jerry Jones said the wideout may play anyway, but I doubt it, especially not in Week 2 with the Cowboys favored by more than a touchdown. Playing seven days after an MCL sprain is December/January stuff.
Primetime Games
- WRs DeVante Parker (knee) - SNF
- RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) - 7:15 ET Monday
- WR DJ Chark (hamstring) - 7:15 ET Monday
Chark is expected back and might soon prove to be the least rotten apple in Bryce Young's basket of targets. Parker... no clue, and not sure he'll be full time if he's active. Miller may not play much even if he's healthy.
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- CB Christian Izien (concussion)
- LG Quenton Nelson (toe)
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee)
- CB Jeff Okudah (foot)
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
- S Budda Baker (hamstring)
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (back) + OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee)
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) + LT Trent Brown (head) + LG Cole Strange (knee) + RG Mike Onwenu (ankle) + OL Sidney Sow (concussion)
- OT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) + G James Daniels (ankle)
- FS Juan Thornhill (calf)