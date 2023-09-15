NFL Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Ekeler Doubtful, TEs Returning, O-Lines Hurting

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

The Chargers-Titans game at 1:00 ET appears especially hard hit, with a slew of big names listed as out/doubtful/questionable.

Remember there are two Monday games this week instead of one, though neither has any game-time decisions of great import for fantasy. Injury hotspots this weekend include New England's offensive line, Baltimore's offensive line and secondary, Green Bay's offense, Tampa's secondary, Tennessee's secondary, the Chargers' front seven and Houston's safeties.

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Ekeler's doubtful designation leaves Joshua Kelley as the probable lead back against a Titans defense that stuffed Jamaal Williams in Week 1 after allowing the fewest rushing yards in the league last season. It's a tough matchup, but the Chargers O-line also played great last week and Kelley nearly got to 100 yards off the bench.

The guys behind him, Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller, have 54 career NFL snaps between them. Dotson was active ahead of Spiller last week despite not playing any special teams, which suggests the undrafted rookie is a better desperation fantasy play than the 2022 fourth-round pick.

Players out Sunday include Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey, Jamal Adams, Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Chandler Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Kristian Fulton, Amani Hooker, Frank Clark, Greg Dulcich. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

The Ravens ruled out four starters for Sunday's game at the Bengals: CB Marlon Humphrey, OT Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum and S Marcus Williams. The good news for Baltimore is TE Mark Andrews had a full practice Friday. That means he's trending toward playing. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 15, 2023

Looks like Cardinals will be missing two starters on defense on Sunday https://t.co/09vA6Gptkd — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 15, 2023

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Jaguars RG Brandon Scherff (ankle) and C Luke Fortner (ankle) will play against the Chiefs, head coach Doug Pederson said. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 15, 2023

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones will play for the Chiefs on Sunday in Jacksonville. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) September 15, 2023

Truly Questionable 🤔

Early Games

Watson returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, while Jones was held out the entire week. A big dose of AJ Dillon could be in the cards, and he might be the only Packer that's trustworthy for fantasy lineups this week.

For Watson, there's a strong chance of workload limitations even if he plays. Doubs was listed as questionable last week and ultimately got slightly less than half the available snaps and two-thirds of the routes... not quite a full starter's workload. It could be the same for Watson this week, if he even plays.

Hopkins is less concerning given his history of playing without practicing and comments that suggest he's on track to suit up. Stroud was added to the injury report Friday, presumably having hurt his shoulder during practice; he was listed as a limited participant and questionable for Sunday's game against Indy.

DeAndre Hopkins said he and Ryan Tannehill have sat down and watched a lot of film this week. Even though he wasn't on the field he's preparing to play this week. pic.twitter.com/OYKdBYzAMw — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 15, 2023

Late-Afternoon Games

Cooks has an MCL sprain and didn't practice at all this week. Jerry Jones said the wideout may play anyway, but I doubt it, especially not in Week 2 with the Cowboys favored by more than a touchdown. Playing seven days after an MCL sprain is December/January stuff.

Sean McVay says WR Puka Nacua (oblique) will be limited at practice today and listed as questionable, but they're expecting him to be ready to go for Sunday's game vs. 49ers. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 15, 2023

Primetime Games

WRs DeVante Parker (knee) - SNF

WRs DeVante Parker (knee) - SNF RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) - 7:15 ET Monday

RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) - 7:15 ET Monday WR DJ Chark (hamstring) - 7:15 ET Monday

Chark is expected back and might soon prove to be the least rotten apple in Bryce Young's basket of targets. Parker... no clue, and not sure he'll be full time if he's active. Miller may not play much even if he's healthy.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

The Patriots listed these six players as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Dolphins: OT Trent Brown (concussion)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

OL Mike Onwenu (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OL Sidy Sow (concussion)

G Cole Strange (knee) — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) September 15, 2023

Jaelan Phillips appeared to sustain a back injury during Friday's practice and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New England — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) September 15, 2023

Andrew Thomas said the hamstring is feeling better and it's probably going to be a "game-time decision." — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 15, 2023