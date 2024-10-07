Charles Harris News: Logs sack vs. Bears

Harris recorded three total tackles (all solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bears.

Harris was the only Panther to record a sack in the Carolina's Week 5 loss, bringing down Caleb Williams for an eight-yard loss in the first quarter. The 2017 first-round pick has appeared in four games since signing with Carolina after Week 1, recording eight total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, across 167 defensive snaps. Expect Harris to continue serving as one of the Panthers' top edge rushers as the Falcons travel to Carolina in Week 6.