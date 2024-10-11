Chase Brown Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Brown (quadricep) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Giants.

Brown was a midweek addition to the Bengals' practice report Thursday as limited due to a quad injury. On Friday, coach Zac Taylor relayed to Geoff Hobson of the team's official site that both Brown and fellow RB Zack Moss (foot) were good to go for Week 6 action, but Brown won't avoid a designation heading into the weekend. While Brown seemingly is in line to be available Sunday, his status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.