Chase McLaughlin News: Another perfect showing Sunday

McLaughlin connected on his only field-goal try (26 yards) and drilled all six extra-point attempts in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

McLaughlin was limited to under two field-goal tries for just the second time this season, but he was busier than ever on extra points with the Buccaneers' offense turning in a highly efficient performance. McLaughlin remains perfect on 11 field-goal attempts and has missed just one of his 20 point-after tries, laying an early foundation for a season that could be even more productive than his standout 2023 campaign.