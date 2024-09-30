Chase McLaughlin News: Productive showing in Week 4 win

McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts from 21 and 52 yards and converted three of four extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 33-16 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

McLaughlin recorded yet another one of his signature 50+ yard kicks and also made good on a chip shot, but he missed the first extra-point attempt of not just his season-plus Buccaneers, but since the 2021 campaign. Despite the exceedingly rare stumble, McLaughlin continues to be one of the most effective placekickers from both a real-word and fantasy perspective, as he's quickly amassed 31 points over four games.