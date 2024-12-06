Chidobe Awuzie Injury: Expected to return for Week 14

The Titans are expected to activate Awuzie (groin) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Awuzie has been on the Titans' injured reserve since suffering a groin injury in Week 3 against the Packers. He was cleared to return from IR on Nov. 27, and seeing as he opened the week as a full practice participant, he appears to be on track to play in Sunday's AFC South clash. If Awuzie does return, he'll likely reclaim his starting spot at outside corner opposite Jarvis Brownlee (hip) while Darrell Baker reverts to a rotational role.