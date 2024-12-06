Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chidobe Awuzie headshot

Chidobe Awuzie Injury: Expected to return for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 10:45am

The Titans are expected to activate Awuzie (groin) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Awuzie has been on the Titans' injured reserve since suffering a groin injury in Week 3 against the Packers. He was cleared to return from IR on Nov. 27, and seeing as he opened the week as a full practice participant, he appears to be on track to play in Sunday's AFC South clash. If Awuzie does return, he'll likely reclaim his starting spot at outside corner opposite Jarvis Brownlee (hip) while Darrell Baker reverts to a rotational role.

Chidobe Awuzie
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now