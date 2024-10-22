Chris Godwin Injury: Likely done for season

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Tuesday that Godwin will undergo surgery on his dislocated left ankle and will "probably be out for the year," Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Bowles didn't completely close the door on Godwin playing again in 2024, but the wideout would likely need to make a swifter recovery than what is typically associated with a dislocated ankle, and the Buccaneers would also need to make a deep playoff run. After hurting his ankle with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens, Godwin will be embarking on rehab for the second major injury of his career, as he previously tore the ACL and MCL in his knee in Week 15 of the 2021 season. Before going down with the injury, Godwin was in the midst of a stellar season, having put together a 50-576-5 receiving line on 62 targets through seven games. Godwin is scheduled for free agency this offseason and will turn 29 years old in February.