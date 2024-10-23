Chris Godwin Injury: Officially placed on IR

The Buccaneers placed Godwin (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Tuesday that Godwin is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign due to a left ankle dislocation suffered late in Monday's loss to Baltimore. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Godwin underwent successful surgery Wednesday, and there's a possibility that the veteran wideout could return to the field if Tampa Bay makes a deep playoff push. With Godwin sidelined and Mike Evans (hamstring) expected to miss at least three games, quarterback Baker Mayfield will now have to turn to Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard as the top options in his wide receiver room, beginning with Sunday's matchup with Atlanta. Godwin, meanwhile, will turn 29 in February and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.