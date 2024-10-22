Chris Godwin Injury: Season-ending surgery on tap

Godwin is scheduled to undergo surgery on his dislocated left ankle Tuesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Godwin was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 41-31 loss to the Ravens with the left ankle injury, with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirming in his postgame press conference that the "early indication" was that the wideout suffered a dislocation. The 28-year-old is slated to undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the extent of the damage, which will help doctors decide on what type of surgery he'll require. A timeline for his recovery should be provided once surgery is completed, but fantasy managers should prepare for Godwin's 2024 campaign to come to an end after just seven games. While moving back into the slot on a full-time basis this season under first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Godwin was well on his way to a fourth consecutive 1,000-plus-yard receiving campaign, as he had amassed 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Godwin's expected absence should clear the way for Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard to take on more snaps behind No. 1 wideout Mike Evans, who exited Monday's game with a hamstring injury and appears uncertain to play Week 8 versus the Falcons.