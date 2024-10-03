Chris Godwin News: Modest numbers in OT loss

Godwin secured five of six targets for 64 yards and committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay in the Buccaneers' 36-30 overtime loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Godwin co-led the Buccaneers in receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards on the night. However, his target total, which was second on the night to Mike Evans' seven, was Godwin's lowest of the season through five games. Nevertheless, the veteran Penn State product has a critical role in coordinator Liam Coen's offense and next takes aim at a talented Saints secondary in Week 6 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 13.