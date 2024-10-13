Chris Godwin News: Season- best effort Sunday

Godwin brought in 11 of 13 targets for 125 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 51-27 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Godwin led the Buccaneers across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets with totals that also all qualified as season highs. The veteran receiver has been an ideal fit in offensive coordinator Liam Coen's system thus far, recording no fewer than five catches in any game and already recording five touchdowns through six games after only combining for that many over the prior pair of campaigns. Following his first multi-score game of the season, Godwin will likely play another sizable role in a Week 7 interconference home showdown against the Ravens on Monday night, Oct. 21.