Chris Jones Injury: Another All-Pro campaign

Jones finished the 2024 regular season with 37 tackles (19 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in 15 games.

As usual with Jones, the stats didn't tell the whole story: He was named a First Team All-Pro for the third year in a row. The defensive tackle also played on more than 70 percent of the defensive snaps in all 15 regular-season games he played in. The six-time All-Pro signed a five-year, $158.75-million contract with the Chiefs last March, and he will look to maintain his high level of play in 2025.