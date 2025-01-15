Chris Jones News: Logs another full practice
Jones (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
The First-Team All-Pro defensive lineman from Mississippi State was sidelined for the Chiefs' final two regular-season games this season due to a calf injury. However, he's opened Kansas City's week of practice with consecutive full sessions, indicating that he's recovered from the issue. Jones' return is a significant addition to help the Chiefs' defense as they prepare for a hot Texans offense in the divisional round, which has averaged 27.5 points per game over their last two contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now