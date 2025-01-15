Chris Jones News: Logs another full practice

Jones (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The First-Team All-Pro defensive lineman from Mississippi State was sidelined for the Chiefs' final two regular-season games this season due to a calf injury. However, he's opened Kansas City's week of practice with consecutive full sessions, indicating that he's recovered from the issue. Jones' return is a significant addition to help the Chiefs' defense as they prepare for a hot Texans offense in the divisional round, which has averaged 27.5 points per game over their last two contests.