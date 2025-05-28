Chris Manhertz News: Returns to field

Manhertz (finger) participated in Wednesday's practice, Anne-Marie Caruso of NorthJersey.com reports.

Manhertz underwent surgery after sustaining a finger injury in the Giants' 2024 season finale, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 33-year-old from Canisius appeared in all 17 of New York's games last season, catching three passes for 30 yards and one touchdown across 329 offensive snaps. He's expected to remain one of the team's top reserve tight ends in 2025.